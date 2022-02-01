Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties To Raise $300M Via Senior Notes Offering

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc IIPR announced that its operating partnership, IIP Operating Partnership, LP, has commenced a public offering, subject to market and other conditions, of $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027.

The notes will be the operating partnership’s general unsecured and unsubordinated obligations, and fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the company and the Operating Partnership’s subsidiaries.

In addition, it will rank equally in right of payment with all of the operating partnership’s existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness, including its 3.75% exchangeable senior notes due 2024 and 5.50% senior notes due 2026.

The operating partnership may redeem some or all of the notes in its sole discretion at any time in whole or in part at the applicable redemption price.

It also intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to invest in specialized industrial real estate assets used in the regulated cannabis industry that are consistent with its investment strategy and for general corporate purposes.

BTIG, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Photo: Courtesy of Visual Stories || Micheile on Unsplash