Amuse Becomes Berner's Cookies Primary Cannabis Delivery Partner In California

California-based marijuana delivery company Amuse has partnered with Berner’s famed Cookies international cannabis brand.

Amuse will serve as the first and primary cannabis delivery partner in California for Cookies' locations, starting in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, with more coming in California throughout 2022.

"There is no replacement for the Cookies in-store experience, but we see great value in providing our customers the option to get their favorite products delivered to their home via Cookies' new online digital experience delivered by Amuse. We could not be more excited to offer this to our customers," Berner, co-founder and CEO of Cookies, said.

Cookies' top-shelf products, including Lemonnade, Collins Ave, Run the Jewels, Grandiflora, Minntz and Runtz, are available through pickup or delivery at select Cookies' retail locations.

"We are proud to partner with Cookies to help them unlock last-mile delivery," Alex Becker, co-president and chief revenue officer of Amuse, said. "As the industry continues to evolve, it's more important than ever for us to collaborate with like-minded organizations, like Cookies, that drive the industry forward."

Amuse and Cookies' focus on authentic, quality products will accelerate safe, convenient delivery of Cookies' premier cannabis products to consumers statewide.

