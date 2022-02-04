Amuse Becomes Berner's Cookies Primary Cannabis Delivery Partner In California

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
California-based marijuana delivery company Amuse has partnered with Berner’s famed Cookies international cannabis brand.
Amuse will serve as the first and primary cannabis delivery partner in California for Cookies' locations, starting in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, with more coming in California throughout 2022.
"There is no replacement for the Cookies in-store experience, but we see great value in providing our customers the option to get their favorite products delivered to their home via Cookies' new online digital experience delivered by Amuse. We could not be more excited to offer this to our customers," Berner, co-founder and CEO of Cookies, said.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
Cookies' top-shelf products, including Lemonnade, Collins Ave, Run the Jewels, Grandiflora, Minntz and Runtz, are available through pickup or delivery at select Cookies' retail locations.
"We are proud to partner with Cookies to help them unlock last-mile delivery," Alex Becker, co-president and chief revenue officer of Amuse, said. "As the industry continues to evolve, it's more important than ever for us to collaborate with like-minded organizations, like Cookies, that drive the industry forward."
Amuse and Cookies' focus on authentic, quality products will accelerate safe, convenient delivery of Cookies' premier cannabis products to consumers statewide.
Photo: Courtesy of Bench Accounting on Unsplash
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.