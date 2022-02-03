TerrAscend Announces Key Leadership Team Additions

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

TerrAscend Corp. TER TRSSF announced the appointment of Charishma Kothari as SVP marketing, Charles Oster as SVP sales, and Jared Anderson as SVP finance and strategy. These leaders have decades of experience across industries, including cannabis, consumer goods, pharma, and retail .

"Charishma, Charles, and Jared all have unique and differentiated backgrounds that span Strategy, Marketing, Sales, Innovation, and Finance. Their combined experience and knowledge gained at fast-growth start-ups and large-scale public companies will be indispensable as we embark on our next phase of growth," Jason Wild, executive chairman of TerrAscend stated. "On behalf of our team I'd like to welcome Charishma, Charles, and Jared to TerrAscend and look forward to collaborating with them as we broaden our product offerings, expand our selling capabilities, and effectively plan for & manage our business."

Kothari brings more than 15 years of international experience managing global B2B and B2C product innovation and marketing for leading Pharmaceutical and CPG companies, including Essity Professional Hygiene and Sanofi.She will work to integrate TerrAscend's marketing and product development strategies with Gage Growth Corp. GAEGF , upon completion of the company's previously announced acquisition.

Oster joins TerrAscend with over 20 years of global sales experience across industry verticals including cannabis, consumer goods, and technology, including overseeing all international sales for Tilray, Inc TLRY.At TerrAscend, he will guide sales activities spanning strategy and execution, and will work closely with Kothari.

Anderson brings 10+ years of strategy and finance experience to TerrAscend where he will oversee finance & accounting functions and strategic planning process. Previously he served in multiple senior director roles at Canopy Growth Corporation CGC where he led both US finance and commercial strategy & planning after concluding an 8-year career in the strategy consulting arm of Accenture.

Photo: Courtesy of Ryan Lange on Unsplash