Will Mississippi's Governor Sign Medical Marijuana Bill? Does It Matter If He Does?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday he's yet to decide whether he will sign a bill to legalize medical marijuana for people with debilitating medical conditions such as cancer, AIDS and sickle cell disease.
Regardless of the governor's decision, the bill is expected to become law because the GOP-led House and Senate passed it last week by veto-proof majorities.
Nearly 75% of Mississippi voters approved a medical marijuana initiative in November 2020. Yet after the overwhelming vote, the state Supreme Court proceeded to invalidate the initiative six months later by ruling the process was outdated and the measure was not properly placed on the ballot.
Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)
Anger and confusion ensued. NORML's state policies manager Carly Wolf called the ruling “overtly undemocratic tactics,” which should make Americans furious.
Now, eight months later, Reeves said he likes that the bill requires parental consent and a doctor's permission for patients younger than 18 to obtain marijuana — a requirement that essentially exists in every legal medical marijuana state.
To Sign Or Not To Sign, That Is The Question
The deadline is upon the governor to act on the bill: sign, veto or let it become law.
Reeves told reporters at the Capitol that as the deadline approaches, his attorneys are still reviewing the bill, and he was pleased legislators made some of the changes he suggested, including reducing the amount of marijuana available to patients each month.
“The process doesn't always work, but the process has worked in this particular instance,” Reeves said.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.