Flora Growth's New CBD Formulation To Prevent Infection From COVID 19, Pending Regulatory Approval To Launch Clinical Trials

Cannabis producer Flora Growth Corp. FLGC announced today that its seeking approval from INVIMA, the Colombian FDA, to begin research on their patent-pending, cannabinoid-based product, citing recent studies stating the possibility of cannabinoids to display viral inhibition.

The study will be conducted through Flora’s research division, Flora Pharma, with formulation taking place in its GMP-certified Colombian lab.

The research will look at all of the potential mechanisms of cannabinoids in preventing infection from the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus. This application comes on the heels of Colombia’s new legislation requiring insurance companies to cover cannabis prescriptions.

“We are honored to receive the advice and guidelines from INVIMA as we begin this exciting research process,” Luis Merchan, president and CEO of Flora Growth. “The Flora Pharma division seeks to obtain evidence to support this product's use against SARS-CoV-2 and bring to market an effective, cannabinoid-based product.”

Should Flora’s formulation receive INVIMA approval, this would be the first product containing cannabinoids approved by the Colombian government for use against the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus.

Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, scientist and head of Flora Pharma, explained that the intent of the study is to “identify safe and efficacious cannabinoid products for use on SARS-CoV-2 thus allowing us to pursue the fastest path to market via a preventative immunomodulating product and to explore the possibility of use as a therapeutic.”

Dr. Manalo-Morgan has spent the last 5 years researching cannabis and has specialized in the formulation of cannabinoid products for clinical trials.

Photo: Courtesy of Louis Reed on Unsplash