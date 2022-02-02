Curaleaf & Repsly Enter Into New Retail Technology Partnership

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Tech platform Repsly announced that it has entered into a technology partnership agreement with Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF.
This agreement will support Curaleaf's wholesale operations across the US by providing CRM solutions, retail execution support, and business analytics and insights to the Curaleaf teams.
The retail technology platform will provide CRM, retail execution and business analytics solutions.
Curaleaf opted to team up with Repsly after realizing a need to enhance their technology stack in support of their quickly expanding go-to-market needs within North America. With 125 dispensaries in 23 U.S. states, Curaleaf is one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies.
"With Repsly's powerful operational platform and their Insights Dashboard business intelligence solution, we'll be able to assess our wholesale execution plans with real-time and trended data on sales performance, promotion execution and more,” Patrick Larkin, SVP of sales at Curaleaf, said.
"Our team at Repsly is obsessed with helping our customers win by executing perfectly at all aspects of retail, every day," said Matthew Brogie, CEO at Repsly. "Knowing that we have the opportunity to help Curaleaf navigate competitively in one of the fastest growing consumer industries, and that we can support Curaleaf and their portfolio of brands in their next generation plans is extremely energizing for our team!”
Curaleaf will begin to roll out the Repsly platform in February 2022.
Photo: Courtesy of Yash Lucid from Pexels
