Children And Medical Marijuana

By Dr. Ann-Marie Wong, a long-term pediatrician and medical marijuana doctor who specializes in pediatrics

Children and cannabis are two things parents have fought for generations to keep apart. However, in recent years, studies have shown the increased medical benefits of CBD and medical marijuana that cannot be ignored, specifically when it comes to children’s health. This all-natural treatment provides a safer solution to the long-term possibly damaging and addictive effects of medicating children with strong prescription drugs.

Since 2018, the FDA has approved Cannabinoids for various conditions in children. Nationally, over 400k children suffer from epilepsy, many of them taking strong prescription drugs as young as infants and toddlers. Prescription medications come with a long list of side effects including depression, irritability, and hyperactivity. The most common side effect of medical marijuana and CBD is tiredness and dry mouth. It is a non-toxic and safe medication. The realization of the proven treatment of Cannabinoids has been a significant step forward in emphasizing natural medicine to aid the younger ones who suffer from uncommon illnesses. “In my experience in working with children, says Dr. Ann-Marie Wong, medical marijuana pediatric specialist, “ we have seen amazing results for those suffering with epilepsy and autism. Children who wouldn’t be able to participate in day to day normal activities are now thriving.”

The legalization of medical marijuana arrived at an beneficial time for many in the United States. With recent COVID lock downs, mandates and rules, helping treat those suffering with autism, ADHD and other sensory processing disorders became even more challenging. Convincing these patients to wear masks, get tested and keep social distancing was no easy feat. The pandemic created even more angst and difficulties for both these parents and children. Many just stayed home and completely avoided the changing world around them. This enabled a larger divide from realty and others. CBD and medical marijuana treatments became life changing. The treatments showed exceptional progress in that these patients were able to more likely put on a mask, get necessary tests taken and live happily in the new normal surrounding them.

Introducing something new to your children’s regimen and diet, especially medicine, is no easy task. The good news is the Medical Marijuana and CBD are available in a variety of forms, including oils, gummies, and patches, so you have options when choosing what works best for your child. Oils are versatile, you can give them to your child under the tongue, or mix them into drinks and food. Gummies are among the more popular choices for children because of their similarity to some of their favorite snacks. And obviously, patches are comparable to simply sticking on a bandaid. With so many options, this makes Medical Marijuana and CBD even easier to introduce to your little ones.

When it comes to treating children with Cannabinoids, perhaps the most critical step is choosing the proper doctor. Select a doctor with experience in pediatrics and working with children. It is important to consult with a medical professional before giving a child Medical Marijuana or CBD, to ensure it doesn’t interfere with any prescription medicines they may be taking, to administer the proper dosage, and to track results. Children grow and change, so will their dosage. Be sure you meet regularly with your selected doctor to monitor any changes.