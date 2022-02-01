Michigan's Kalamazoo Valley Community College Offers Cannabis Certificate Programs

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Kalamazoo Valley Community College announced that registration is now open for students to access three different cannabis certificate programs that will provide job skills training for those interested in a cannabis-related career.

To address the critical need for workers in the industry, Kalamazoo Valley has partnered with Green Flower, a leader in cannabis education, to offer these in-demand programs.

"The cannabis industry is creating thousands of career opportunities in Michigan and yet, nationally, a significant shortage of qualified professionals exists," said Craig Jbara, vice president for strategic and business development at Kalamazoo Valley. "These programs are designed to give participants the foundational knowledge needed to work in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. Similar training programs across the country have proven to be very successful for employers."

With 15 universities, colleges and community colleges in 14 states, California-based Green Flower is a leader in cannabis education.

"Green Flower is honored to be partnering with Kalamazoo Valley Community College to offer our three cannabis industry training courses," Daniel Kalef, vice president of higher education for Green Flower said. "We saw the commitment by the college to help working adults find ways to become highly qualified to work in cannabis retail, manufacturing and agriculture environments."

Program Details

The virtual training program provides participants with advanced job skills and knowledge needed to excel in the industry.

Three different certifications are available:

Advanced Provisioning Center Associate

Cultivation Technicia

Manufacturing Agent

Each eight-week certificate program costs $900. For employers sending more than five participants or for individuals wishing to self-pay and take more than one program, a $100 discount is offered. All three programs are Kalamazoo Promise eligible.

After the successful completion of the virtual training units and a final exam, participants will earn a Certificate of Completion from Kalamazoo Valley Community College as well as a national certification from Green Flower.

Photo: Courtesy of Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash