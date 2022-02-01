WM Technology To Hold Q4 Earnings Conference Call

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Cannabis-focused tech company WM Technology, Inc. MAPS announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 after market close on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
Based in Irvine, California, the company said that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company's financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.
WM Technology Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
- When:
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Time:
2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
- Conference Call:
(833) 855-0799 from the United States and Canada
(409) 937-8921 International
Conference ID: 4698716
- Webcast: ir.weedmaps.com; webcast replay will also be archived on this website
- Telephone Replay:
(855) 859-2056 from the United States and Canada
(404) 537-3406 International
Conference ID: 4698716
Available until 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022
