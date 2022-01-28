First Cookies Cannabis Dispensary In Canada To Launch With Michigan's Gage Growth

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Michigan-based marijuana brand Gage Growth Corp. GAGE GAEGF confirmed Thursday it will open a flagship Cookies dispensary in the heart of Toronto, Canada on Jan. 29th. A popular cannabis brand will be located at 278A Queen Street West, offering Cookies and Gage branded products cultivated by their exclusive collective production partner, NOYA Cannabis Inc.

This marks the 12th dispensary in North America operated by Gage and the first Cookies store in Canada.

It will carry the entire collection of Cookies products featuring hand-selected strains from rapper, entrepreneur, co-founder and Cookies CEO, Berner as well as his renowned breeder and cultivation partner, Jai.

[ALERT[ Matt Maley just released his latest pick with an upside of over 100% in 2 years. Click to See this Trade Idea Now!

These hand-selected strains will include GP20, Georgia Pie, Medellin, Lions Mane, Soap and more. In addition, the partnership will introduce additional Cookies brands such as Lemonnade, Minntz, Runtz, Grandiflora, Powerzzzup, RTJ and Collins Ave.

"Some of my favorite strains growing up originated from Canada - the { Nade } and { champagne Aka Pelli } were staples. It feels good to be in a position to diversify the current flavor profile on the Canadian market, with a flagship store in Toronto. I think the Canadian connoisseur will be proud to have Cookies, and Noya already has our standards dialed in as far as cultivation goes, and made a powerful introduction for the Cookies brand in Canada," Berner said. "Introducing our customer journey to the Canadian markets is something I've been wanting to do for a long time now, and we hope Canada appreciates the attention our customers get and deserve while shopping at Cookies."

Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage added: "We are super excited for the iconic launch of the first Cookies store in Canada. Working with Berner and his team to finally introduce Cookies to the Canadian market validates the painstaking processes we've developed at Gage, and we're eager to provide Canadian audiences with our unique and engaging retail platform. “

More recent news from Gage:

Michigan Cannabis Operator Gage Growth Adds Ann Arbor Retail Location To Its Portfolio

Michigan Marijuana Operator Gage Growth Opens 2nd Dispensary in Kalamazoo, 11th In The State

Gage Growth's Stock Up On Announcing DTC Eligibility & Acquisition Of Sturgis MI Dispensary

Gage Posts Record Q3 $27.2M Revenue Ahead Of Acquisition By TerrAscend

Gage Growth Borrows $55 Million To Support Acquisitions Across Michigan

Price Action

Gage Growth’s shares closed Thursday trading session 2.68% lower at $1.43 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Nicole Plunkett on Unsplash