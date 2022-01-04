Michigan Cannabis Operator Opens Cookies-Branded Dispensary In Ann Arbor, Its 18th Store In The State

Michigan-based marijuana operator Gage Growth Corp. (CSE:GAGE) (OTCQX:GAEGF) confirmed Tuesday it has added a provisioning center (dispensary) to its portfolio. The Company now has 18 provisioning center locations in its retail portfolio.

The new dispensary, located in Ann Arbor, brings the number of retail provisioning centers to 18.

Gage's first retail dispensary in Ann Arbor will be located at 2460 West Stadium Boulevard, a heavily trafficked area within three miles of downtown Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan campus. The company will operate its newest location as a Cookies branded store and expects to begin serving patients and adult-use consumers in Q1 2022.

"Ann Arbor paved the way for Michigan's first adult-use retail experience, and we are proud to introduce Cookies' highly coveted retail experiences to the residents and visitors of this vibrant community," said Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage. "We look forward to bringing our portfolio of nationally-recognized brands to Ann Arbor while continuously strengthening Michigan's position as a leading cannabis market in the U.S."

Since announcing its exclusive partnership with the international cannabis lifestyle brand in 2019, Gage has opened Cookies dispensaries in Detroit and Kalamazoo. In August 2021, Gage extended its existing agreement as Cookies' exclusive cultivator, manufacturer and distributor in Michigan until 2026.

Price Action

Gage Growth’s shares closed Monday trading session 2.23% higher at $1.83 per share.

Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash