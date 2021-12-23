Michigan Marijuana Operator Gage Growth Opens 2nd Dispensary in Kalamazoo, 11th In The State

Michigan-based marijuana operator Gage Growth Corp. (CSE:GAGE) (OTCQX:GAEGF), announced Thursday the grand opening of its second dispensary in Kalamazoo. Gage Kalamazoo Stadium will begin serving medical and adult-use customers on Thursday, Dec. 23rd at 9 am with a soft opening.

The company's 11th dispensary in the Great Lakes State is located at 3825 Stadium Drive. In March this year, Gage opened COOKIES Kalamazoo through its exclusive licensing partnership with the international cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies founded by rapper and entrepreneur Berner.

At Gage's latest retail location, patients and adult-use customers will have access to Gage's diverse selection of cannabis products, including exclusive strains of flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, accessories and apparel, including those under the Cookies brand.

Gage Kalamazoo Stadium will host a special grand opening weekend on January 7th and 8th, offering several promotions and events, including an opportunity to win a vacation and a brand activation featuring Jam Master Jay's cannabis company.

The company will donate a portion of its grand opening sales to the Canna Social Equity Fund, a non-profit organization affiliated with the State and Internal Revenue Service dedicated to funding comprehensive community development projects.

"Gage is proud to expand its reach in one of the most attractive cannabis markets in Michigan,” Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage said. "We look forward to bringing our portfolio of nationally-recognized brands, as well as our approachable retail experiences, to both new and returning customers in Kalamazoo."

More recent news from Gage:

Gage Growth's Stock Up On Announcing DTC Eligibility & Acquisition Of Sturgis MI Dispensary

Gage Posts Record Q3 $27.2M Revenue Ahead Of Acquisition By TerrAscend

Gage Growth Borrows $55 Million To Support Acquisitions Across Michigan

Price Action

Gage Growth shares closed Wednesday market session 3.61% higher at $1.73 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash