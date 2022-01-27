The Queer Cannabis Club: The First LGBTIQ+ Cannabis Consortium

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
By Franca Quarneti, Via El Planteo.
The Queer Cannabis Club (QCC), the first LGBT+ consortium in the cannabis industry, was born from the union of three companies with a diverse spirit: Farnsworth Fine Cannabis, CANN Social Tonics, and Different Leaf.
What is the goal of the non-profit organization? "Create a queer community that is sorely lacking in the cannabis industry," said Alexander Farnsworth, founder of Farnsworth Fine Cannabis, in dialogue with Forbes.
FREE TRADING MASTERCLASS: How to Trade Options Like a Pro with Nic Chahine! Click Here to Reserve Your Spot! (Less than 25 seats remaining)
In addition, the consortium aims "to bring together artists, creators, entrepreneurs, iconoclasts, and anyone else interested in expanding human consciousness," Farnsworth continued.
Meanwhile, the consortium had its debut at Aspen Gay Ski Week in Colorado. The Queer Cannabis Club was located in the W Aspen-Marriot hotel, where those interested could register to speak with the founders of the organization and receive gifts.
Goody bags included the latest issue of Different Leaf magazine, samples of luxury brand Farnsworth Fine Cannabis and Cann cannabis drinks.
The Queer Cannabis Club counts with the support from the United States LGBT Chamber of Commerce and has become an ally of cannabis companies such as Kiva and 1906.
The consortium is also looking to add more queer-based brands to its coalition, with the intention of expanding its activities across the country.
Photo Via El Planteo.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.