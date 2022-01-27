The Queer Cannabis Club: The First LGBTIQ+ Cannabis Consortium

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

By Franca Quarneti, Via El Planteo.

The Queer Cannabis Club (QCC), the first LGBT+ consortium in the cannabis industry, was born from the union of three companies with a diverse spirit: Farnsworth Fine Cannabis, CANN Social Tonics, and Different Leaf.

What is the goal of the non-profit organization? "Create a queer community that is sorely lacking in the cannabis industry," said Alexander Farnsworth, founder of Farnsworth Fine Cannabis, in dialogue with Forbes.

In addition, the consortium aims "to bring together artists, creators, entrepreneurs, iconoclasts, and anyone else interested in expanding human consciousness," Farnsworth continued.

Meanwhile, the consortium had its debut at Aspen Gay Ski Week in Colorado. The Queer Cannabis Club was located in the W Aspen-Marriot hotel, where those interested could register to speak with the founders of the organization and receive gifts.

Goody bags included the latest issue of Different Leaf magazine, samples of luxury brand Farnsworth Fine Cannabis and Cann cannabis drinks.

The Queer Cannabis Club counts with the support from the United States LGBT Chamber of Commerce and has become an ally of cannabis companies such as Kiva and 1906.

The consortium is also looking to add more queer-based brands to its coalition, with the intention of expanding its activities across the country.

Photo Via El Planteo.