QQQ
-7.16
360.46
-2.03%
BTC/USD
+ 601.08
37261.43
+ 1.64%
DIA
-1.66
345.47
-0.48%
SPY
-5.36
445.20
-1.22%
TLT
-0.55
143.00
-0.39%
GLD
+ 0.84
171.19
+ 0.49%

Cannabis Analyst Advises Not To Buy WeedMaps Shares Until March

byNatan Ponieman
January 25, 2022 1:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Analyst Advises Not To Buy WeedMaps Shares Until March

Cantor Fitzgerald has issued a new report on cannabis tech platform WeedMaps (NASDAQ:MAPS), also known as WM Technology Inc.

Analyst Pablo Zuanic said he remains Overweight, but lowered the company’s 12-month price target significantly, to $6.25 from $11.

Shares from the company were valued at $4.56 at the time of this writing.

Zuanic said that market conditions and economics for licensed retail operators in California, where WeedMaps conducts most of its business, have worsened.

“We calculate CA accounts spend 4x in the MAPS platforms (CA is about 60% of company sales) compared with non-CA accounts,” Zuanic writes. That imbalance poses a risk to guidance posted by the company for 2022.

A clear increase in spending by non-California accounts, as well as gaining more accounts outside California should be the main growth drivers in 2022, Zuanic said. Yet, the Cantor Fitzgerald analyst does not believe WeedMaps management has provided enough of a roadmap to feel comfortable with projected growth for 2022, which was posted by the company to be in the “high 30’s,” meaning around 38%.

As a result, the firm remains Overweight, but would prefer to wait to increase positions until hearing from management in the 4Q call, to be held in late February or early March, specifically regarding guidance and a more detailed growth blueprint.

On a positive note, Zuanic said he’s encouraged by consistent growth in monthly average users, which is up almost 40% year-to-date to 13.9 million; as well as growing engagement across the various verticals of the WeedMaps platform from monthly active users. 

Cantor is also looking forward to the company monetizing non-paying clients currently in the WeedMaps marketplace.

Photo by Christin Hume on Unsplash.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Price Target Markets Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst: This Cannabis Stock Is Undervalued, Trades At 'Steep Discount To US Retail Staple Peers'

Analyst: This Cannabis Stock Is Undervalued, Trades At 'Steep Discount To US Retail Staple Peers'

The Analyst Pablo Zuanic, analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald, initiated coverage of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE: FAF) (OTCMKTS: FFLWF) with an Overweight rating and a 12-month price target of C$1.30 ($1.04). The Thesis read more
The Week In Cannabis: Senate Candidate Sparks Up, Silver Spike's IPO, New York, Mississippi, Pot For Plasma And More

The Week In Cannabis: Senate Candidate Sparks Up, Silver Spike's IPO, New York, Mississippi, Pot For Plasma And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of January 17, 2022. Contents read more
Unparalleled Cannabis Investing Event Announced For Miami, Apr. 20 & 21, Hosted By Benzinga

Unparalleled Cannabis Investing Event Announced For Miami, Apr. 20 & 21, Hosted By Benzinga

The 14th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the world’s biggest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event, will take place on April 20 and April 21, 2022, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, in Miami, Florida. read more
A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies (Updated)

A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies (Updated)

As the cannabis industry keeps pushing forward, more companies are moving to list their stock on a major U.S. exchange like the NYSE or NASDAQ. The club, however, remains relatively small. read more