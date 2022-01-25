QQQ
Akerna Releases 2021 Cannabis Report Highlighting Growth In Industry

byAaron Bry
January 25, 2022 12:35 pm
Akerna Releases 2021 Cannabis Report Highlighting Growth In Industry

It’s no secret that cannabis is a growing industry. Arizona just announced that it generated more than $1 billion in revenue from legal cannabis sales last year. Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN), a leading cannabis software company, released a 2021 Cannabis Industry Year-End Review. 

Here are some highlights from the report

April 20, 2021 U.S. cannabis sales were more than $110 million, a record for a single day. 4/20 is the biggest day for many marijuana smokers and an even bigger day for dispensaries. 

Black Friday was close behind with $99 million in sales. Dispensaries, like other retail stores, offer great deals on Black Friday to draw customers in. 

More women bought marijuana in 2021 compared to 2019 and 2020. The market share of women as customers of marijuana grew 38.3%, up from 35% in 2019. 

-Multiple bills were introduced to further legalize cannabis. Right now, cannabis is still only legalized in the United States to a certain degree. In 2021, there were a number of bills introduced, including the States Reform Act and Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, that will make it easier for cannabis businesses to operate. 

Cannabis markets continue to grow around the world. In 2021, Germany announced that it would make cannabis fully legal. Following suit, Switzerland announced it would start a cannabis pilot program in 2022. Mexico also announced plans to legalize marijuana consumption. 

The full 2021 Cannabis Industry Year-End Review can be found here. 

Photo by Yash Lucid from Pexels

 

