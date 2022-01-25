Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf Expands In Florida & PA, Sweet Flower Opens Shop In Culver City

Curaleaf Holdings Opens New Stores In Florida & Pennsylvania

Cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) bolstered its retail footprint in Florida and Pennsylvania last week.

Customers in Pennsylvania can now purchase a selection of Curaleaf's top-selling vaporizer and whole flower products, including Select Elite, Select Elite Live, Grassroots Full-Spectrum RSOs, RSO capsules, prepackaged flower, distillate cartridges, strain-specific vape cartridges, as well as cured and live concentrates.

The new store in Greensburg, located at 5133 US-30, held a grand opening on Thursday, Jan.20.

The retail location at 707 Lancaster Ave. in Wayne launched a soft opening and will have a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Jan. 27.

The Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company also announced plans to open two new dispensaries in Florida by the end of this month, bringing its footprint to 44 dispensaries statewide and 123 across the country.

Curaleaf Tampa Bay Mabry, located at 13755 North Dale Mabry Highway, opened on Jan. 15, and Curaleaf Largo, located at 10289 Ulmerton Road, is expected to open later this month, subject to final regulatory approvals.

"We are excited to kick off this year continuing our momentum of expansion and growth in Florida," Matt Darin, president of Curaleaf said. "Throughout this year, our patients can expect to see Curaleaf continue to lead the Florida market with new innovative products and convenient new locations."

Sweet Flower Launches Flagship Store In Culver City

California-based cannabis retailer Sweet Flower opened its flagship store in the global creative capital, Culver City, California on Jan. 21, 2021.

Located in the heart of Culver City, directly across from Apple Studios, Sony Pictures and Equinox, the new Sweet Flower shop joins Sweet Flower's existing retail and delivery network across Los Angeles. Other locations include stores in Westwood, Brentwood and Santa Monica, Melrose, Mid-City and West Hollywood, Studio City, Sherman Oaks, The Valley, Downtown Los Angeles and the LA Arts District.

"The much-anticipated launch of our Culver City flagship reflects our long-standing commitment to our community and to representing the communities most impacted by the war on drugs," Tim Dodd, CEO and co-founder of Sweet Flower said. "One quarter of the products launching at Sweet Flower Culver City are black-owned brands, in excess of twelve times the average state participation, and we have one of the highest diversity and inclusivity indexes in the industry across our team, with an even higher diversity ranking at our corporate leadership team."

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash