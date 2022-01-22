What Was In Cannara Biotech's Q1 Earnings Report?

Cannara Biotech Inc. LOVE LOVFF, a vertically integrated cannabis producer in Québec, announced this week its financial and operating results for the fiscal first quarter of 2022, the three-month period ended November 30, 2021.

"Following our solid year-end results, we delivered strong financial performance for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2022 resulting from our focus and execution of delivering premium-grade cannabis products to the market at competitive retail prices," commented Zohar Krivorot, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cannara. "We are at a pivotal point in Cannara's brief but successful history as we are laser focused on delivering premium products at disruptive pricing while significantly increasing production by starting up our Valleyfield Facility. We have made significant improvements to the facility and the results have been extremely positive through our initial grow. We also continue to see increased demand for our products and, as we move forward in 2022, our mission is to increase our production capacity to help meet that unmet and growing demand while further driving shareholder value."