Canntab Launches E-Commerce Platform, Enabling Canadians Access To THC & CBD In Pill Form

Cannabinoid company Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE:PILL) (OTCQB:CTABF) (FRA: TBF1) launched its online e-commerce platform and website on Thursday. Known for developing cannabinoid and terpene blends in pill form for therapeutic applications, Canntab is now making them available in multiple doses and timed-release combinations.

The e-commerce platform and website will offer Canadians the opportunity to source true medical THC and CBD in pharmaceutical-grade solid tablets. Canntab's pill provides patients with numerous benefits such as ease of use, efficacy, exact dosage and bioavailability.

The Toronto-based company can script patients directly online, take in existing or new prescriptions from doctors and even share a prescription with another LP. Canntab and its patented formulations is the only provider of THC and CBD in pill form in Canada.

"Today marks another significant milestone in the history of Canntab,” Larry Latowsky, CEO of Canntab stated. “We are excited to launch our E-Commerce platform and web site making medical-grade THC and CBD accessible to all Canadians. So many medical patients have been anticipating the launch of our website to purchase our THC and CBD solid exact dosage pharmaceutical grade product to help with alleviating widespread medical conditions including pain, inflammation, stress, anxiety and sleep to name only a few.”

Price Action

Canntab shares traded flat at 60 cents per share at the time of writing Thursday.

Photo: Courtesy of 2H Media on Unsplash