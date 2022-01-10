Canntab Therapeutics Completes First Shipment Of THC Tablets To Ontario Cannabis Stores

Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE:PILL) (OTCQB:CTABF) (FRA: TBF1.F), an innovator in cannabinoid and terpene blends, said Monday that it has completed its first shipment of 5 mg THC tablets to the Ontario Cannabis Store.

The Toronto-based company finalized the shipment on Friday, Jan. 7, following the completion of its second shipment of both THC and CBD tablets to Australia in early December.

Larry Latowsky, CEO of Canntab said Canntab's products will be available at all Ontario Cannabis stores and via the OCS website.

"We will support the sales and distribution of the Canntab brand with strong marketing materials and point of sale programs, engaging expert teams to educate all Ontario budtenders about the unique nature of Canntab's products and its patented delivery system," Latowsky said. "We are encouraged as well with our future listing of CBD products which will ship to the OCS in early spring 2022."

Since receiving a Medical Sales License from Health Canada on Nov. 11, 2021, Canntab has focused on fully commercializing its brand and products.

Canntab also noted that affiliates across Canada such as pharmacy groups, health and wellness practitioners, sleep and pain clinics and medical professionals will now be able to recommend or prescribe their product and be fully compensated.

CTABF Price Action

Canntab's shares traded at $0.5513 per share at the market close on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash