Hemp Inc. To Launch Line Of CBDA & CBGA Products, Inspired By Recent Cannabis-Covid Breakthrough Research

After the recent cannabis and Covid breakthrough companies are not wasting any time jumping on the bandwagon.

The research “Cannabinoids Block Cellular Entry of SARS-CoV-2 and the Emerging Variants,” published in the Journal of Natural Products, posited that certain cannabinoid acids from hemp (Cannabis sativa) can prevent infection from the virus that causes COVID-19 by obstructing its entry into cells.

Hemp Inc. (OTCPK: HEMP) confirmed Wednesday it will launch a CBDA and CBGA line of water, tinctures, gummies, capsules and edibles, as its primary cannabinoids. The publicly-traded company highlighted that the research has already sparked new interest in hemp compounds, which inspired the company to launch these products.

Hemp Inc’s line of the CBDA and CBGA products, which will include a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors and formulas, are scheduled to hit the market very soon.

“I can easily see how every human being on earth would want to buy these products on an ongoing basis. I’ll certainly take one or more of these products daily,” chief visionary consultant, Bruce Perlowin said. “And imagine the amount of revenue this could potentially generate for Hemp, Inc.”

This preliminary CBD research is a great start. However, additional research is necessary before anyone can make any type of medical health claim but it’s not stopping a frenzy of consumers looking to protect themselves against the coronavirus. It should be noted that Hemp, Inc. does not make medical claims on any of its products.

Price Action

Hemp Inc. shares traded flat at $0.0017 per share at the time of writing Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash