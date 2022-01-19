Fire & Flower Marijuana Retailer Prepares For NASDAQ Listing, Files 40-F With SEC

Marijuana retailer Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX:FAF) (OTCQX:FFLWF) announced the filing of its Form 40-F Registration Statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in preparation for the company to list its shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

"Fire & Flower's anticipated listing on the Nasdaq is strategically aligned with our expanded digital e-commerce offering and its planned entry into the U.S. cannabis market," Trevor Fencott, CEO of Fire & Flower said on Wednesday. "We have quickly demonstrated the success of our technology-driven retail model in Canada's cannabis market, becoming the first company to build a true cannabis consumer technology platform. Listing on the Nasdaq will allow us to expand our shareholder base and drive increased shareholder value as we continue to leverage our unique technology-driven business model to enter new targeted markets across North America. We are excited to share our vision for 'smart' cannabis retail to a broader audience of investors."

Listing of Fire & Flower’s common shares on Nasdaq remains subject to the approval of the Nasdaq and satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements, including the effectiveness of Form 40-F. Following receipt of all required approvals, the company will issue a press release announcing its first trading date on Nasdaq.

Fire & Flower's common shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX under the ticker FFLWF until the commencement of trading on the Nasdaq. Its common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FAF" following the completion of the proposed Nasdaq listing.

Price Action

Fire & Flower shares traded 0.54% lower at $3.73 per share at the time of writing Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Avery Meeker on Unsplash