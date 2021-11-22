High Life Farms Enters Michigan's Recreational Cannabis Concentrates Market

High Life Farms (HLF), a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis company with operations in Michigan and California, announced the debut of Chief Solventless cartridges and Annie Tokeley, their new line of in-house live rosin and distillate cartridges, to Michigan's recreational market.

"From our thoughtful cultivation to our premium ice water extraction for Chief's Solventless, each and every cartridge is created utilizing the most optimal and forward-thinking methods," said Ben Celani, co-founder of High Life Farms in the Nov. 22 press release.

"We are thrilled to add the Live Rosin cartridge to the Chief Solventless family and to launch Annie Tokeley, our first full product line of recreational cartridges, in dispensaries across Michigan. Our goal is to create an expanded and robust product offering for our customers who are increasingly seeking a vast selection of concentrates to choose from."

HLF’s First Expansion Into The State's Adult-Use Cartridges Market

The new Chief 0.5g Live Rosin cartridge is High Life Farms' first in-house branded live rosin cartridge. This premium offering expands HLF's Chief's Solventless premium brand, manufactured using ice water extraction methods and sought-after genetics and terpenes, into the vape space, informed HLF in the press release.

Produced in HLF's state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, and extraction facility in Chesaning, Michigan, the new cartridge offerings bring top-tier, sought-after strains to consumers in a popular product form.

Though young, the Michigan cannabis market reached $970.4 million in sales between January and July 2021, ranking third in Vapor Pen market share across all U.S. markets, reported the company.

First to launch will be Rozay Cake and Alien OG. In addition, the company will be launching its newest brand creation, Annie Tokeley, which includes a line of 1 gram distillate cartridges of unique products:

Ekto Kooler : a hybrid strain that will delight the senses with citrus euphoria.

Grapefruit Romulan : a hybrid bursting with grapefruit flavor and a heavy soothing hit countered with an uplifting, talkative vibe.

Forbidden Fruit : a crowd favorite indica strain that's sweet, floral and musky while deeply soothing and simultaneously uplifting.

Black Lime : a special indica cross strain bred for its complex profile of Mint and floral notes mixed with pine and citrus, resulting in ease and mental clarity.

Cranberry Kush : a hybrid strain reminiscent of juicy lime, berry and fruit with both calming and uplifting effects.

Green Dream: a hybrid strain that excites the creative mind and taste buds with a crisp mint, citrus, and floral flavor.

The Chief Solventless cartridges will be available at dispensaries across Michigan beginning early December, while the Annie Tokeley cartridges are available now.

Photo: Chiara Summer On Unsplash