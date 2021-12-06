QQQ
High Tide To Raise Up To CA$40M Through Newly Established ATM Program

byJelena Martinovic
December 6, 2021 10:08 am
High Tide Inc. (TSXV:HITI) (NASDAQ:HITI) (FSE:2LYA) is poised to raise up to CA$40 million ($31.13 million) by issuing its common shares through a newly established at-the-market equity offering program.

The Calgary-based cannabis retailer said it plans to issue its common shares from the treasury to the public from time to time, at its discretion and subject to regulatory requirements.

High Tide will determine, at its sole discretion, the date, minimum price, and maximum number of common shares to be sold under the ATM program.

The company plans to utilize net proceeds of the offering to fund two specific strategic initiatives it is currently developing to support the growth and development of its existing operations, funding future acquisitions as well as working capital and general corporate purposes.

Sales of common shares through the ATM program will be made under the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated December 3, 2021, entered into among the High TIde, ATB Capital Markets Inc. and ATB Capital Markets USA Inc.

In addition, the company agreed to pay the agents a cash fee of up to 2% of the gross proceeds for common shares sold under the ATM agreement and reimburse certain expenses incurred by the agents.

"This ATM Program is a very low-cost tool for us and provides an opportunity to be flexible in our approach and potentially raise some capital if and as needed to fund two strategic initiatives we are working on in particular," Raj Grover, the company's president and CEO said Monday, adding that "keeping our balance sheet healthy is paramount for us."

HITI Price Action:

High Tide's shares traded 0.18% higher at $5.45 per share at the market close on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of High Tide Inc.

