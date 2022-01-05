CBD-Focused MediPharm Labs Clears All Of Its $41M Convertible Debt, Reports Strong Cash Position

CBD-focused pharmaceutical company MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSXV:) (OTCQX:MEDIF) (FSE:MLZ) revealed Wednesday it has finalized all payments required under its 2020 $41 million unsecured convertible debt.

“MediPharm continues on its plan and path to profitability, and paying off our convertible debt in full is a major milestone on that path,” Bryan Howcroft, CEO of MediPharm Labs stated. “Being essentially debt free with a strong cash position adds even more longevity to our business. As part of our growing nascent industry, this advantageous position differentiates us from some of our peers who may not have the runway to realize the industry’s full potential.”

On June 8, 2020, the company closed a private placement with a U.S. institutional investor for gross proceeds of $37.8 million through the issuance of two senior unsecured convertible notes. Starting in October 2020, the notes amortized through bi-monthly installment payments payable, in cash or shares, on the first and tenth business day of each month prior to the maturity date of June 8, 2023. As of December 31, 2021, the entire debt has been repaid in full through, both cash installments and share accelerations. This extinguishes the debt in full 18 months before the maturity date.

MediPharm Labs has no other material debt and full ownership of its assets, which includes two GMP facilities – one in Ontario, Canada and the other in the state of Victoria, Australia. Other major assets include manufacturing infrastructure and equipment.

The company is now debt agreement free with a clean balance sheet and strong cash position.

Price Action

MediPharm Labs’ shares closed Tuesday market session 4.95% higher at 15 cents per share.

Photo: Courtesy of 2H Media on Unsplash