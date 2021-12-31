QQQ
-1.69
402.04
-0.42%
BTC/USD
-1018.04
46102.83
-2.16%
DIA
+ 0.44
363.63
+ 0.12%
SPY
+ 0.13
476.04
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 0.35
147.56
+ 0.23%
GLD
+ 0.96
168.84
+ 0.56%

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Ayr Wellness Bolsters Presence In PA, TXOG Opens Another Texas Pick-Up Location

byJelena Martinovic
December 31, 2021 1:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Ayr Wellness Bolsters Presence In PA, TXOG Opens Another Texas Pick-Up Location

Ayr Wellness Expands In Pennsylvania With New Store In Bryn Mawr

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness (CSE:AYR) (OTCQX:AYRWF) announced Friday that it is kicking off cannabis sales at its eighth affiliated dispensary in Pennsylvania.

The roughly 3,000 square foot store at 712 Lancaster Ave. in Bryn Mawr will have nine points of sale and will feature Ayr branded products like Origyn Extracts, Seven Hills, and Revel flower, as well as an assortment of third-party brands sources from throughout the state.

“The Pennsylvania medical marijuana market continues to show excellent growth, and we are excited to be opening our eighth affiliated dispensary in the Commonwealth,” said Jonathan Sandelman, the company’s founder, chairman and CEO. “We consistently strive to deliver the highest quality product at an accessible price and look forward to bringing more of our branded products to the Pennsylvania patients in 2022.”

The new retail location is the fifth of six potential dispensaries opened by CannTech PA LLC, a wholly-owned Ayr subsidiary clustered in the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh metro areas.

PA Natural Medicine, another Ayr subsidiary, runs three dispensaries in Central Pennsylvania towns State College, Bloomsburg and Selinsgrove.

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation Opens Another Texas Pick-Up Location

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation said Wednesday that it’s opening its newest prescription pick-up location for patients in Texas.

The latest pick-up site marks the company’s tenth location in Texas, and it will operate every other Monday in Wichita Falls.

The Austin-based company also operates sites in Plano, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin.

“We are the only provider establishing a network of deliveries and pick-up locations—in addition to our Austin dispensary—that services the entire state from border to border,” Aaron Trahan, head of customer operations for TXOG said. “It’s critical for the state’s medical cannabis providers to meet patients where they are. Through our robust network of pick-up locations and our expanding fleet of delivery drivers, we’re committed to bringing our high-quality products as close to our patients as possible.”

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Petrucci on Unsplash

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Retail Sales Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Ayr Wellness Ramps Up FL Operations, nuEra & Kansas City Cannabis Each Open Stores

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Ayr Wellness Ramps Up FL Operations, nuEra & Kansas City Cannabis Each Open Stores

Ayr Wellness Opens 43rd Florida Store In Eustis Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness (CSE: AYR.A) (OTCQX: AYRWF) announced recently that it's opening a new dispensary in Florida. read more
Ayr Wellness To Start Activities In Its Arizona Cultivation And Production Facility

Ayr Wellness To Start Activities In Its Arizona Cultivation And Production Facility

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness, Inc. (CSE: AYR.A) (OTCQX: AYRWF) confirmed Monday that it has received a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy to begin operations in its Phoenix, Arizona cultivation facility. read more
Ayr Wellness Q3 Revenue Spikes 111% YoY To $96M, Continues Acquisition Spree In Chicago

Ayr Wellness Q3 Revenue Spikes 111% YoY To $96M, Continues Acquisition Spree In Chicago

Vertically-integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A) (OTCQX: AYRWF) reported its financial results Monday for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, revealing a 111% year-over-year and 5% sequential increase in revenue, which amounted to < read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Trulieve, Columbia Care, High Tide, Ayr Wellness, Green Dragon

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Trulieve, Columbia Care, High Tide, Ayr Wellness, Green Dragon

Trulieve Opens First Store In West Virginia Cannabis multi-state operator Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) has debuted its first store in West Virginia last week. read more