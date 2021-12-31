Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Ayr Wellness Bolsters Presence In PA, TXOG Opens Another Texas Pick-Up Location

Ayr Wellness Expands In Pennsylvania With New Store In Bryn Mawr

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness (CSE:AYR) (OTCQX:AYRWF) announced Friday that it is kicking off cannabis sales at its eighth affiliated dispensary in Pennsylvania.

The roughly 3,000 square foot store at 712 Lancaster Ave. in Bryn Mawr will have nine points of sale and will feature Ayr branded products like Origyn Extracts, Seven Hills, and Revel flower, as well as an assortment of third-party brands sources from throughout the state.

“The Pennsylvania medical marijuana market continues to show excellent growth, and we are excited to be opening our eighth affiliated dispensary in the Commonwealth,” said Jonathan Sandelman, the company’s founder, chairman and CEO. “We consistently strive to deliver the highest quality product at an accessible price and look forward to bringing more of our branded products to the Pennsylvania patients in 2022.”

The new retail location is the fifth of six potential dispensaries opened by CannTech PA LLC, a wholly-owned Ayr subsidiary clustered in the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh metro areas.

PA Natural Medicine, another Ayr subsidiary, runs three dispensaries in Central Pennsylvania towns State College, Bloomsburg and Selinsgrove.

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation Opens Another Texas Pick-Up Location

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation said Wednesday that it’s opening its newest prescription pick-up location for patients in Texas.

The latest pick-up site marks the company’s tenth location in Texas, and it will operate every other Monday in Wichita Falls.

The Austin-based company also operates sites in Plano, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin.

“We are the only provider establishing a network of deliveries and pick-up locations—in addition to our Austin dispensary—that services the entire state from border to border,” Aaron Trahan, head of customer operations for TXOG said. “It’s critical for the state’s medical cannabis providers to meet patients where they are. Through our robust network of pick-up locations and our expanding fleet of delivery drivers, we’re committed to bringing our high-quality products as close to our patients as possible.”

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Petrucci on Unsplash