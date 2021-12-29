QQQ
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Ayr Wellness Ramps Up FL Operations, nuEra & Kansas City Cannabis Each Open Stores

byJelena Martinovic
December 29, 2021 3:36 pm
Ayr Wellness Opens 43rd Florida Store In Eustis

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness (CSE:AYR) (OTCQX:AYRWF) announced recently that it's opening a new dispensary in Florida.

Situated in the idyllic lakeside city of Eustis, the new store features over 3,000 square feet of prime retail space.

The new shop is the first Florida dispensary to have been fully designed and built by the Ayr team and incorporates design elements inspired by the company's upcoming Boston-area flagship dispensaries in Back Bay and Watertown.

"The Eustis store is notable both for its prime location and for being Ayr's first Florida store to incorporate our customer-centric design philosophies," Jon Sandelman, the company's founder, chairman and CEO said. "The retail experience highlights our improved product selection, curated to meet consumer needs across every product category, and is designed to foster meaningful relationships with every customer and community member who comes through our doors."

The company has 43 stores currently open in the Sunshine State and another 30 locations under the lease, Sandelman disclosed.

In February, Ayr Wellness bought Florida-based Liberty Health Sciences in a $290-million stock-for-stock transaction, which included 31 dispensaries across the state.

nuEra Opens 6th Illinois Dispensary In Aurora

Vertically integrated cannabis companies nuEra announced Tuesday the grand opening of its newest dispensary on Friday, Dec.31. in Aurora, Illinois.

Located at 1415 Corporate Blvd. right next to Chicago Premium Outlets Mall and 420 feet from Exit 119B, Farnsworth Rd. the company's sixth retail location in the Prairie State will offer online pre-ordering for adults 21 and older and is technology-enabled with kiosks for quick ordering for walk-ins.

The mayor of Aurora and other special guests will attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"We are excited to bring our nuEra-branded products to Aurora, including our High Times 2021 Cannabis Cup first-place product 'Dubble Joint,'" Jonah Rapino, nuEra's marketing director said. "We are preparing an amazing menu with an incredible array of products from Illinois' best producers — flower, cartridges, edibles, and more. There will be something for everyone, and our budtenders are ready to educate and assist."

Kansas City Cannabis Expands In Missouri With New Store In Lee's Summit

Kansas City Cannabis will kick off sales at its new dispensary at 9324 MO 7 Hwy, in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Situated near the intersection of Hwy 7 and Colbern Rd, the company's Lake Lotawana location will host the grand opening event on Saturday, Jan.8.

The shop features a full wall mural and design elements that encapsulate the vibe of the laid-back lake house.

In addition, this is the company's 4th dispensary opening in the last eight months, with plans for a 5th location this next year.

The first 50 patients through the doors will take home a gift bag full of swag and accessories, so attendees are encouraged to show up early, the company said.

"We are only as good as the people we surround ourselves with, and in my biased opinion, Kansas City Cannabis has one of the best dispensary teams in the State of Missouri," Dan Nelson, a new CEO and co-founder of KCC commented. "Inspiring wellness, emphasizing education and improving our communities. 2022 is going to be a great year!"

Founded in the fall of 2018, KCC is "is committed to providing the best cannabis products available with a clear focus on health, wellness and education to improve the quality of life for our patients," Kevin Stallings, president and co-founder said.

Photo: Courtesy of Artem Beliaikin from Pexels

