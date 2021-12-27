Hypocrisy In The British Parliament: Cocaine In The Toilets And Persecution of Users

By Franca Quarneti, Via El Planteo.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, announced a crackdown on "county lines" drug gangs.

What exactly are "county lines"? It is a term used to describe gangs and organized criminal networks involved in the export of illegal drugs to one or more areas within the United Kingdom. According to the National Crime Agency, often these networks exploit children and vulnerable adults to move and store drugs and money. They often use coercion, intimidation, violence (including sexual violence), and weapons.

Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel presented a ten-year strategy to rid the UK of illegal narcotics.

Thus, the proposed policies include drug testing on arrest, awareness courses, and criminal sanctions for those who continue using substances. As reported by the Evening Standard, the police will be authorized to use the cell phones of arrested dealers to send messages to their clients, in order to discourage consumption and direct them to support centers.

The problem with this initiative is that consumers will also be prosecuted.

The government is considering withdrawing the passport of consumers as part of the crackdown. When questioned on this issue, the Prime Minister stated, "We are looking at tackling so-called regular drug users who do not believe they are part of the problem. In the end, the high demand is helping to create the problem."

According to the Mirror, since taking office, the executive has spent £300 million to tackle the situation.

Cocaine In The UK Parliament

Despite the repressive policies that the government intends to implement, the police detected traces of cocaine in 11 of the 12 toilets of the UK Parliament. Even in a bathroom near Boris Johnson's office, reported Business Insider.

Drug detection wipes were used in toilets that are only accessible to parliamentary pass holders (legislators, staff, and journalists).

In a statement, Lindsay Hole, spokesperson for the House of Commons, said, "The reports of drug use in Parliament given to the Sunday Times are deeply concerning, and I will be raising them as a priority with the Metropolitan Police this week. I expect the law to be fully and effectively enforced."

Photo By Jannes van de Wouwer On Unsplash.