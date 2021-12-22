Curaleaf Expands In Florida – Will Open Four New Cannabis Dispensaries For Total Of 117 Nationwide

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) confirmed Tuesday it plans to open four new dispensaries in Florida by the end of this year. The expansion will increase the company's retail footprint to 42 dispensaries statewide and 117 across the country.

"We have been very thoughtful in how we have chosen to expand access to our products and retail experience across the state, and as a result, we have doubled our Florida market share to fifteen percent this year," Matt Darin, regional president Curaleaf stated. "We are proud of the confidence and trust Curaleaf's patients put in our products and team, and next year we will continue to lead innovation in the industry and launch new products in the Florida market."

Curaleaf Stuart, located at 1910 Federal Highway, was the first of the four dispensaries to open its doors on Dec. 21 and will be followed by openings in Lady Lake (919 North Highway 441), Wesley Chapel (19416 Bruce B Downs Boulevard) and Miami (12125 SW 152nd Street) over the next few weeks, subject to final regulatory approvals.

Grand opening ceremonies for each of these locations will be held on January 8, 2022 and will include product promotions, branded swag and entertainment.

Price Action

Curaleaf shares traded 0.72% lower at $8.24 per share at the time of writing Wednesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash