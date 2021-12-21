Chile's New President Gabriel Boric Says He Smoked Marijuana In University, Passes Drug Test Before Election

By Franca Quarneti* via El Planteo.

After a tied end in the first electoral round for the presidency of Chile, a ballotage (second round) took place on December 19, facing, Gabriel Boric, leftist from party Apruebo Dignidad, and José Antonio Kast, far-right from the Republican Party.

Although in the first round the ultra-right-wing Kast obtained 27.9% of the votes and Boric obtained 25.8%, the trend was reversed in the second round and Boric triumphed with 55.87% of the votes.

Controversy Over A Drug Test

Boric, who is 35 years old, had to take a test to stop the accusations from his opponent. In a dialogue with Meganoticias, Boric explained: "Kast had been permanently inventing these lies, we wanted to have it available as soon as possible. So that, if he brought up the subject again, we could tell him 'You know what? Enough.'

However, despite the fact that his urine test came back negative for cannabinoids, cocaine, and amphetamines, the republican candidate went on to demand a hair test.

When questioned on this matter, Boric assured: "I have no problem doing it, I have nothing to hide."

Boric noted that he chose to take the urine test because it was quick and less onerous than a hair test. "It was faster. The hair test costs about CLP$ 500,000, I had seen one for CLP$ 700,000. In a study at the Catholic University, there was one that cost about CLP$ 540,000 and they had to send it to the U.S. to get the results."

Boric And Marijuana

During the interview, Boric talked about his relationship with marijuana.

"In college, I once tried marijuana, but I am not a marijuana consumer. I have not had any kind of relationship for many years, and today I am a person with total independence to fight drug trafficking," he said.

What will happen with cannabis if Gabriel Boric wins the elections?

During the presidential debate held on Monday, December 13, Boric referred to the legalization of marijuana.

"Legalizing depends on more debates. I think we have to legalize self-cultivation and not go further", affirmed the candidate from Punta Arenas, Magallanes Region.

Regarding drug trafficking, Boric said that he would handle it through different policies: "Redistribution of the police, follow the route of the money, strengthening gun legislation and prohibiting fireworks".

Meanwhile, the other candidate, José Antonio Kast was against the regulation of cannabis: "With the alcoholism among children that exists today in Chile and the sale of tobacco to minors, it is not going to be possible to regulate the consumption of marijuana."

*[Note: This story was written two days before the elections and edited on 12/20/2021]

Photo: @fotografoencampana, CC BY-SA 4.0, via WikimediaCommons.