QQQ
-4.95
389.86
-1.29%
BTC/USD
-518.32
46162.91
-1.11%
DIA
-5.67
359.30
-1.6%
SPY
-5.96
465.83
-1.3%
TLT
+ 0.06
150.77
+ 0.04%
GLD
-0.06
167.86
-0.04%

Build A Vibe: Berner's Vibes Collaborates With Jamaica's Kaya Herb House

byJavier Hasse
December 20, 2021 9:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Build A Vibe: Berner's Vibes Collaborates With Jamaica's Kaya Herb House

Vibes, the rolling paper brand co-founded by entrepreneur and rapper Berner in partnership with Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN), has released its latest collaboration – this time in Jamaica.

What Happened

Vibes and Kaya Herb House in Kingston, Jamaica launched a cobranded capsule collection and series of events for one month starting December 17.

Vibes x Kaya features rolling papers, apparel and accessories including co-branded hemp king-size slim booklets, tee shirts and a pizza cutter featuring an exclusive retro graphic that pays homage to the history of the cannabis industry in the Caribbean.

The Vibes x Kaya rolling papers are stamped with the phrase “Build a Vibe,” a play on both a popular Jamaican saying and Vibes’ signature “Catch a Vibe.”

Each piece in the collection features a retro graphic design of an airplane that recalls a time when weed smugglers would fly over the coast of Jamaica and Florida to transport cannabis for the illicit market, explains Berner, co-founder and CEO of Cookies.

“VIBES is proud to collaborate with Kaya Herb House, a pioneer in Caribbean cannabis culture. I was lucky enough to experience Jamaica with Damian Marley and I learned about how important herb is to the culture there and I’m excited to share VIBES with Jamaica,” Berner told Benzinga.

Why It Matters

This is the first collaboration between the two brands, which have a shared goal of educating consumers on a premium smoking experience and creating meaningful experiences around the cannabis lifestyle. 

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Greenlane And Cookies Founder Berner Collaborate On Newly Shaped Pre Roll - The Cali By VIBES

Greenlane And Cookies Founder Berner Collaborate On Newly Shaped Pre Roll - The Cali By VIBES

Cannabis retailer Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) has launched a newly shaped pre-roll dubbed The Cali by VIBES. VIBES Fine Rolling Papers is a joint venture between Greenlane and rapper Berner, read more

Another Strong Quarter For Greenlane Holdings, Inc. Leads To Back-To-Back Quarterly Sales Records

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNLN) reported its Q1 2021 earnings today, highlighted by back-to-back quarterly sales records and 9.4% growth from Q4 2020.   read more
How Berner Built A Half-A-Billion Dollar Cannabis Empire: 'I've Been Working Non-Stop Since I Was 13'

How Berner Built A Half-A-Billion Dollar Cannabis Empire: 'I've Been Working Non-Stop Since I Was 13'

When one of Berner’s famed Cookies cannabis dispensaries was looted last year, the world-known rapper turned marijuana mogul responded in the most humane way possible. read more
New Cannabis Products: Berner's Organic Hemp Rolling Papers, Cones, Vegan Delta 8 THC Gummies, And Awesome Dope

New Cannabis Products: Berner's Organic Hemp Rolling Papers, Cones, Vegan Delta 8 THC Gummies, And Awesome Dope

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga compiled a list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products: read more