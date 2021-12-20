Build A Vibe: Berner's Vibes Collaborates With Jamaica's Kaya Herb House

Vibes, the rolling paper brand co-founded by entrepreneur and rapper Berner in partnership with Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN), has released its latest collaboration – this time in Jamaica.

What Happened

Vibes and Kaya Herb House in Kingston, Jamaica launched a cobranded capsule collection and series of events for one month starting December 17.

Vibes x Kaya features rolling papers, apparel and accessories including co-branded hemp king-size slim booklets, tee shirts and a pizza cutter featuring an exclusive retro graphic that pays homage to the history of the cannabis industry in the Caribbean.

The Vibes x Kaya rolling papers are stamped with the phrase “Build a Vibe,” a play on both a popular Jamaican saying and Vibes’ signature “Catch a Vibe.”

Each piece in the collection features a retro graphic design of an airplane that recalls a time when weed smugglers would fly over the coast of Jamaica and Florida to transport cannabis for the illicit market, explains Berner, co-founder and CEO of Cookies.

“VIBES is proud to collaborate with Kaya Herb House, a pioneer in Caribbean cannabis culture. I was lucky enough to experience Jamaica with Damian Marley and I learned about how important herb is to the culture there and I’m excited to share VIBES with Jamaica,” Berner told Benzinga.

Why It Matters

This is the first collaboration between the two brands, which have a shared goal of educating consumers on a premium smoking experience and creating meaningful experiences around the cannabis lifestyle.

