Coffee, Chocolate And Cannabis - The Ultimate Combination: Binske And Intelligentsia Will Soon Launch This Treat

Luxury cannabis brand Binske is launching cannabis-infused coffee products in collaboration with Intelligentsia Coffee. A popular specialty coffee brand, Intelligentsia will provide its coffee beans for Binske’s new line of coffee-inspired products that are expected to hit the shelves in January.

First products? Edibles.

Binske's new coffee-infused chocolate bars will be the latest addition to a robust line of premium cannabis chocolate products in the company’s portfolio, all of which are made with one of the rarest, most prized varieties of cacao, exclusively sourced by Binske from the heart of Peru.

"Growth and innovation are at the core of our business, and we're always looking to up the ante – so, stepping into the world of coffee with such an innovative brand like Intelligentsia is an incredibly exciting next chapter for us," Binske's founder, chairman and CEO Jacob Pasternack said. "Since the cannabidiol-infused food and beverage market is expected to reach an impressive $5.9 billion in the next five years, we're looking to capitalize on opportunities to expand and enhance our offerings in the category."

Coffee-infused chocolate bars will be available at retailers in Colorado, Nevada and California to start.

"Cannabis and coffee are the ultimate combination, packing a one-two punch of flavor and feeling, and we're excited to tap into this new market with a partner that has a passionate and loyal customer base like our own," said Alex Pasternack, an executive VPat Binske in a statement.

Photo: Courtesy of Binske