Exclusive: Trulieve To Carry Binske THC Tinctures In Florida Dispensaries
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 17, 2019 8:32am   Comments
Exclusive: Trulieve To Carry Binske THC Tinctures In Florida Dispensaries

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) announced Tuesday it will offer Florida medical consumers an infused olive oil tincture line from the cannabis brand Binske.

Why It Matters

Binske's tincture line includes five flavors and 300mg of THC. The products will be sold across Trulieve's 40 Florida locations, both in-store and via online delivery. 

The tinctures were already available in Colorado. Florida patients will have access to 300mg tinctures, while Colorado caps the allowable dose at 100mg. 

“We partnered with Binske in early 2019 and are excited to exclusively launch their premium line of flavored tinctures across our 40 dispensaries in Florida,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers.

Consumers are being empowered with more choices of products that best meet their medical needs and personal preferences, the CEO said. 

Floridians will now be able to experience Binske's craft cannabis products exclusively at Trulieve locations from Key West to the Panhandle, said Binske CEO Jacob Pasternack. 

Photo courtesy of Binske. 

Posted-In: Binske Kim RiversCannabis News Contracts Exclusives Markets Interview Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Hexo Posts Higher Year-Over-Year Q1 Net Loss

HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) reported first-quarter net revenue of CA$14.5 million ($11.05 million) Monday, down from CA$15.4 million in the previous ... read more

Why Production Costs Could Lead To 'Carnage' In Canadian Market

In late November, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) (TSE: ACB) CEO Terry Booth told BNN Bloomberg that his company has its sights set on the United ... read more

The SAFE Act Could Be 2020's Biggest Cannabis Catalyst

Cannabis investors are hoping Canada’s Cannabis 2.0 will help improve sales growth and profitability in 2020 after a disappointing 2019. Yet the ... read more
