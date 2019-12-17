Exclusive: Trulieve To Carry Binske THC Tinctures In Florida Dispensaries

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) announced Tuesday it will offer Florida medical consumers an infused olive oil tincture line from the cannabis brand Binske.

Why It Matters

Binske's tincture line includes five flavors and 300mg of THC. The products will be sold across Trulieve's 40 Florida locations, both in-store and via online delivery.

The tinctures were already available in Colorado. Florida patients will have access to 300mg tinctures, while Colorado caps the allowable dose at 100mg.

“We partnered with Binske in early 2019 and are excited to exclusively launch their premium line of flavored tinctures across our 40 dispensaries in Florida,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers.

Consumers are being empowered with more choices of products that best meet their medical needs and personal preferences, the CEO said.

Floridians will now be able to experience Binske's craft cannabis products exclusively at Trulieve locations from Key West to the Panhandle, said Binske CEO Jacob Pasternack.

Photo courtesy of Binske.