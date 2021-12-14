A Very Merry Christmas Ahead As 70% Of Cannabis Consumers Plan To Use More Weed During Holiday Season

The holiday season is a joyful time for many people. However, it can bring some unwelcome guests such as stress and depression, which often kick off a vicious cycle where stress is compensated by overeating and drinking, resulting in weight gain and another inevitable round of stress.

That’s why roughly 70% of cannabis users say they plan on consuming more weed and less booze over the holidays, reported CBD Oracle, a cannabis consumer research company, in a new survey. As the December holidays have traditionally been linked to increased drinking, it looks like cannabis is set to take over Christmas.

CBD Oracle asked 1,925 US adults – who’d all used cannabis at least once before – about how the holidays will impact their weed consumption.

The results were astonishing. Over 68.7% said that it will consume more over Christmas, with 47.8% saying they will use “way more” and 20.9% saying they’ll use “a little more.”

Over half of those surveyed said cannabis helps them manage the financial and social stress of the holidays while also helping with sleep and improving mood. These were the two most popular reasons.

In addition, 47.7% said they would enjoy getting high with family members over the holidays, including 77% of those with many family members who already use cannabis.

Cannabis is apparently helping people get through prickly discussions around politics, at least according to 48% of those asked, while 61.5% said that it would make them more comfortable being around anti-vaccine family members.

“The entire global market has changed since March 2020, and cannabis is no exception,” Mark Mellone, CBD Oracle’s chief research officer told Benzinga. “How people use cannabis and the reasons why have also changed post-COVID. Our mission here is to detail those changes and help people adapt better to difficult circumstances and relationships. No time is this felt more profoundly than the Holidays.”

Photo: Courtesy of Nicole Michalou from Pexels