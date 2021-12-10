QQQ
Mexico: Supreme Court Approves Low-THC Cannabis Production

byEl Planteo
December 10, 2021 1:51 pm
By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.

The Mexican Supreme Court of Justice decided that the production of cannabis with low THC content is now allowed in the country. The court's ruling arose from a legal dispute with international firm Xebra Brands LTD.

Now, the Mexico-based company will be able to produce cannabis for medical, scientific purposes and to market CBD and CBG products (such as oils, beverages, creams and tinctures).

But beware: it will be able to do so as long as the products contain less than 1% THC.

Rodrigo Gallardo, president of Xebra, stated, "This is another positive step towards positioning Xebra in Mexico, which is often seen as having the potential to be a huge cannabis consumer market."

What's next?

As reported by Ciudad Cannabis, the ruling will now head to a lower court for implementation through COFEPRIS (Comisión Federal de Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios).

It should also be noted that, recently, the ruling party's deputy María Clemente García Moreno presented a draft Federal Law for the Regulation of Industrial Hemp.

In a press conference, the legislator stated: "The project is intended to provide the business sector and small producers with legal certainty for the cultivation of hemp".

Photo By Bhargava-Marripati On Unsplash

