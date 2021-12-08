New Cannabis Products: 3rd Gen Dry Herb Vaporizer, Airfield Supply's Line And 'Fill Your Own' Glass Joints

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

The Zeus Arc GTS Hub

German-engineered vaporizer company Zeus Arsenal revealed the latest in its Arc flagship dry herb vaporizer line, the Zeus Arc GTS Hub, currently available for pre-order.

Designed as the follow-up to the popular Arc and Arc GT vaporizers, the Zeus Arc GTS Hub introduces a few key improvements centered around ease of use and overall convenience.

The Zeus Arc GTS Hub is a complete kit consisting of a Zeus Arc GTS vaporizer for dry herb; an Xtruder, that grinds and loads the pod; and a triple pack of Zeus Arcpods designed to enable easier loading and dosing of dry herb into the vaporizer. A Zeus Hub is also included and functions as a storage solution for all the parts and accessories, featuring custom cutouts for easier stowing and organizing of the kit.

The Zeus Arc GTS features a hard anodized aluminum alloy body, a gold-plated heating chamber and vapor path as well as a revamped mouthpiece design that works better to isolate heat away from the user’s lips while locking the generated vapor away from any silicone.

“As technology improves, the trends have been pointing towards convenience and accessibility for the end-user. This is especially evident when looking at some other CPG segments. A suitable example would be what Nespresso did with coffee,” Nima Noori, founder and CEO of Zeus Arsenal told Benzinga.

“Carts and vaporizer pods are especially popular, because users, based on our survey information, disproportionately favor convenience. So we set out some years ago to design a whole Arsenal of gadgets that would work together to make, what we call a 3rd generation vaporizer, possible. A dry herb vaporizer that includes everything you need to create your own pre-filled pods as cost-effectively as possible.”

Aviation Cannabis

Airfield Supply Co., a vertically integrated San Jose dispensary serving California's Silicon Valley, launched a new flower company, Aviation Cannabis.

Featuring hand-trimmed premium strains, including the Jack Herer cultivar most closely associated with the dispensary, Aviation Cannabis is presented in some of the most sustainable cannabis packaging currently available, which includes reclaimed ocean plastic, recyclable tin and post-consumer waste paper. Flower eighths are sealed with a patent-pending process that locks in freshness for up to two years.

Aviation is currently only available at Airfield but anticipates being retailed at select dispensaries throughout California in 2022.

"Our new flower company, Aviation Cannabis, is the culmination of nearly 12 years of experience and leadership in California's cannabis industry," said Airfield Supply Co. founder Marc Matulich. "Aviation reflects our deep commitment to getting the most out of the plant, and underscores our focus on premium, small-batch cultivation practices; strategic and sustainable packaging; and refined branding. We worked with the same designer, Sam Jorden, who helped us create Airfield's distinctive look and feel in 2015 and he has again helped us to celebrate joy, creativity, flavor, terpenes, and experience — not just THC percentages — in the world of Aviation. We think this is the future of flower brands."

‘Fill Your Own’ Glass Joints

GRAV released "Fill Your Own" Glass Joints. The product allows consumers to add the flower of their choosing to the Glass Joint for a clean smoking experience. Glass Joints are small and discreet, while being easily portable, making them a top choice for when on the go.

GRAV “Fill Your Own” Glass Joints come in a 7 pack and a party size 56 pack.

“We're excited for this product to hit the market, we find there's a real demand for portable joint options and have had great feedback from retailers and consumers on the Glass Joints,” Brandon Miranda, GRAV CEO, told Benzinga.

Photos: Courtesy Images.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.