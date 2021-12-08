QQQ
-0.44
398.27
-0.11%
BTC/USD
-316.27
50272.68
-0.63%
DIA
-1.14
358.88
-0.32%
SPY
-0.57
468.85
-0.12%
TLT
-2.22
153.22
-1.47%
GLD
-0.09
166.90
-0.05%

World's Biggest Cannabis Brownie Unveiled In Time For National Brownie Day, Weighing 850 Pounds

byJavier Hasse
December 8, 2021 11:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
World's Biggest Cannabis Brownie Unveiled In Time For National Brownie Day, Weighing 850 Pounds

According to Guinness World Records, the World’s Largest Brownie was created in 2013 and weighed 243 pounds. However, there’s a new contender in town. And this one can get you high!

On Wednesday, in time for National Brownie Day, MariMed Inc. (OTCQX:MRMD) unveiled an 850-pound cannabis-infused brownie featuring 20,000 mg of THC. To make the 400 square foot brownie, MariMed’s kitchen engineers used 450 pounds of sugar, 212 pounds of butter and more than 1300 eggs. It’s 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and 15 inches tall.

But why the fuss? Turns out, MariMed is also celebrating the launch of a new brand: Bubby’s Baked.

Let’s Get Baked

Inspired by the original, homemade canna-brownie, every delicious, soft and chewy Bubby’s bite is made in small batches and infused with precision-dosed, full-spectrum cannabis.

The bites are perfect for sharing with friends or eating alone and come in three classic confectionery recipes: brownie, chocolate chip, and snickerdoodle.

The line is available throughout Massachusetts and is expected to hit dispensary shelves in Delaware and Maryland early next year.

“Bubby’s Baked fills a big hole in the edibles market that cannabis consumers crave – high-quality, delicious baked goods that stay moist and chewy,” said MariMed chief product officer and SVP of sales Ryan Crandall. “For many of us, homemade brownies were our first taste of cannabis-infused edibles. Bubby’s recreates and elevates that nostalgic experience, infusing full-spectrum, craft-quality cannabis into timeless recipes, for a reliable high reminiscent of simpler times. Strategically, Bubby’s is part of our effort at MariMed to build a house of brands that meets different consumer needs across a diverse range of occasions.”

Bubby’s edibles were previously piloted in Massachusetts under the name “Bourne Baking Co.”

A bit of added controversy: MariMed applied for the Guinness World Record for the largest edible brownie. The organization, however, replied that “Guinness World Records no longer accepts applications or creates new record titles that are related to the consumption, preparation or use of tobacco, cannabis or nicotine products.” 

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Down, Republican Legalization Bill, Germany, Uruguay, Earnings, New ETF And More

The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Down, Republican Legalization Bill, Germany, Uruguay, Earnings, New ETF And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of November 15, 2021. Contents read more
MariMed: 213% YoY Increase In Q3 Adjusted EBITDA, Reaffirms Full-Year Revenue Guidance Of $118M

MariMed: 213% YoY Increase In Q3 Adjusted EBITDA, Reaffirms Full-Year Revenue Guidance Of $118M

Multi-state cannabis operator MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) reported its financial and operating results Monday for the quarter ended September 30. read more

Last Week's Cannabis 'Legalization' Stock Rally In Perspective

In last week’s graph of the week, we analyzed US MSO multiples and showed that they are far too low relative to other industries, particularly given their outsized growth potential.   read more
Analyst Lowers Price Targets On These Leading Stocks; $TLRY Enters Spirits Market – Cannabis Daily, November 4, 2021

Analyst Lowers Price Targets On These Leading Stocks; $TLRY Enters Spirits Market – Cannabis Daily, November 4, 2021

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space Cantor Fitzgerald releases notes on several major cannabis companies: Green Thumb Industries(OTCQX: GTBIF) read more