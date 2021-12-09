QQQ
-1.39
401.00
-0.35%
BTC/USD
-1901.61
48569.58
-3.77%
DIA
-1.29
359.28
-0.36%
SPY
-1.49
471.01
-0.32%
TLT
+ 1.24
147.15
+ 0.84%
GLD
-0.84
167.74
-0.5%

Tilray Accused Of Breaching License Agreement With IntelGenx Over Medical Cannabis Oral Strips

byNina Zdinjak
December 9, 2021 9:56 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tilray Accused Of Breaching License Agreement With IntelGenx Over Medical Cannabis Oral Strips

Canadian cannabis giant and one of the most popular marijuana stocks Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) announced last week that its medical subsidiary Aphria has launched oral strips in THC and CBD-rich varieties.

Each Aphria medical strip is supported by QuickStrip’s proprietary technology and it has a thin, edible film with quickly dissolving micronized cannabinoids that are absorbed directly into the bloodstream, allowing for a fast-acting and precise dosing as well as relief from the symptoms of various conditions.

On the heels of this announcement, IntelGenx Corp. (TSX:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) revealed that it had initiated an arbitration proceeding against Tilray related to an alleged breach of the parties’ 2018 license, development and supply agreement, as amended with Tilray for the co-development and commercialization of cannabis-infused VersaFilm products.

IntelGenx, which is focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films, noted that Tilray’s press release on the launch of the medical cannabis strips represented a material breach of the agreement.

 “We believe that this demonstrates a disregard of contractual obligations by Tilray,” Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx stated. ”We remain committed to protecting our commercial rights and are prepared to take any necessary legal steps in that regard. Making our innovative and high-quality oral thin film products available to medical and recreational cannabis consumers remains a top priority for IntelGenx.”

Benzinga reached out to Tilray for comment on this issue but did not receive a response prior to the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Price Action

Tilray’s shares were trading at $9.61 at the time of writing, while IntelGenx’ shares traded 5.28% lower at 46 cents per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

The Week In Cannabis: Earnings Season, A GOP Legalization Bill, Seth Rogen & Sarah Silverman's Campaign

The Week In Cannabis: Earnings Season, A GOP Legalization Bill, Seth Rogen & Sarah Silverman's Campaign

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of November 8, 2021. Contents read more
IntelGenx Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

IntelGenx Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX: IGX) (OTCQB: IGXT), a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films, reported financial results on Thursday afternoon for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. read more
Psyched: The 50 Publicly-listed Psychedelics Companies, Atai's New Subsidiary, PharmaTher Gets New Orphan Drug Designation

Psyched: The 50 Publicly-listed Psychedelics Companies, Atai's New Subsidiary, PharmaTher Gets New Orphan Drug Designation

The Week In Psychedelics read more
There Are Now 50 Psychedelics Companies Listed In The U.S. - Here They Are

There Are Now 50 Psychedelics Companies Listed In The U.S. - Here They Are

Just two years ago, the psychedelics sector was a small research space reserved for academics and extremely forward-thinking investors. read more