Novamind Opens Addiction Clinic In Utah, Establishing Substance Use Disorder Program

Novamind Inc. (OTCQB:NVMDF), a mental health company specializing in psychedelic medicine, has announced the launch of a new clinic located in downtown Salt Lake City specializing in integrative behavioral health and services for adults with substance use disorders.

The company notes that in 2020 over 93,000 Americans died of a drug overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is an increase of 30 percent from the previous year. The company cites Covid-related seclusion and uncertainty as a major factor in that growth.

“Social isolation and despair related to the COVID-19 pandemic have further fueled a significant increase in substance use disorders and related deaths,” said Dr. Reid Robison, chief medical officer of Novamind.

The company intends to gather clinical data on the effectiveness of the integrative treatment approach for substance use disorder and will host upcoming studies for conditions like opioid use disorder, wrote Green Market Report.

The clinic will be led by incoming medical director Dr. Amy de la Garza, a board-certified family practice physician with 10 years of experience providing specialized care for patients with behavioral health and substance use disorder diagnoses.

“I am thrilled to join Novamind and look forward to establishing an innovative outpatient substance use disorder program that brings together addiction and integrative medicine and treats the whole person,” de la Garza said.

Novamind's expansion into Salt Lake City and treatments for substance use disorder comes a few days after the company's announcement that it will enter into a strategic investment and advisory agreement with Bienstar Wellness Corp, an Uruguay-based mental health company. The Novamind-Bienstar agreement will support the expansion of Latin America's first network of integrative mental health clinics that will treat patients with psychedelic therapies.

Bienstar's leadership includes chief medical officer, Dr. Bruno Rasmussen, who is a pioneer in psychedelic medicine in Latin America specializing in the use of ibogaine for substance use disorders. Emerging evidence is showing the efficacy of the African root-derived medicine in treating substance addiction disorders.

Novamind's Robison called de la Garza's new position in the team vital.

“Dr. de la Garza’s expertise in addiction medicine and behavioral health is a vital addition to our team,” said Robison, “as we continue to expand Novamind’s clinic footprint to address unmet need and broaden our innovative, evidence-based treatments.”