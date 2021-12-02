Novamind Partners With Bienstar Wellness, Opening Door To Ibogaine Treatment For Addiction Disorders

Novamind Inc. (OTCQB:NVMDF) a mental health company specializing in psychedelic medicine, recently announced a strategic investment and advisory agreement with Bienstar Wellness Corp, an Uruguay-based mental health company, to assist in the expansion of Latin America's first network of integrative mental health clinics treating patients with psychedelic therapies.

Bienstar's leadership team includes chief medical officer, Dr. Bruno Rasmussen, a pioneer in psychedelic medicine in Brazil, who since 1994 has specialized in using ibogaine for substance use disorders and other psychiatric conditions at the Hospital da Santa Casa de Ourinhos. Ibogaine is a dissociative psychoactive compound found in iboga, a shrub native to Central and West Africa. Emerging evidence is showing the efficacy of ibogaine in treating substance addiction disorders.

Rasmussen has treated more than 2,000 patients and influenced the regulation of ibogaine by the Drug Policy Council of the State of São Paulo. His work in psychedelics also includes training by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), an organization close to gaining FDA approval for MDMA therapy to treat PTSD. Rasmussen is acting as the primary physician and co-author of the only phase III study for MDMA in Brazil.

Novamind currently operates psychiatry clinics and clinical research sites, with a proven ability to replicate their clinic model in the U.S. In fact, Novamind made headlines recently confirming that health insurance giant Blue Cross Blue Shield had agreed to coverage of their intravenous ketamine treatments – a significant step that highlights the acceptance of psychedelic therapies in North America and beyond, as well as Novamind's ability to execute on the international scene.

The Novamind-Bienstar alliance seeks to provide psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy with approved substances through a network of integrative mental health clinics across the region, including Brazil, Mexico, Perú, Uruguay and Panama. Bienstar says their company's commitment is to help patients with depression and mood disorders, affecting over 16.3 million people in Brazil alone.

“Our agreement with Bienstar is an exciting opportunity to export our clinical expertise and capabilities into international markets," said Novamind CEO Yaron Conforti.

"Partnering with local operators allows us to disseminate Novamind's best practices and SOPs globally, with minimal investment and managed risk, ultimately expanding access to psychedelic medicine and innovative mental healthcare on a global scale."