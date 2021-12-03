One Of Michigan's Largest Dispensaries Opens Today

Michigan’s cannabis company Iconic Wellness & Provisioning is opening its flagship dispensary in Sturgis, Michigan, on December 3. Iconic Sturgis will be one of Michigan’s largest dispensaries.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is taking place this Friday at 11:30 am. The celebration continues with festivities all weekend including special discounts and promotions.

On December 4, Iconic will have guest appearances from arguably the state of Michigan’s two greatest running backs: Lorenzo White from Lansing and Jamie Morris from Ann Arbor.

The company said it will open several more stores in 2022.

“We’re thrilled to start building our Michigan footprint with the opening of our flagship dispensary in Sturgis on our co-located property that will also house our 30,000 Square Foot cultivation/processing facility which will begin construction shortly,” says an Iconic spokesperson.

Iconic Wellness & Provisioning is located at 810 Broadus Street, Sturgis, Michigan. The Dispensary is over 3,000 square feet and features over 200 products.

Iconic Sturgis is adjacent to the State of Indiana and the Indiana Toll Road I80/I90.

The next location is opening in Lowell, Michigan, followed by another in Gaylord, Michigan.