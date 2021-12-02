Flora Growth To Export Its Two Cannabis Brands To Mexico And Spain

Cannabis producer Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) announced on Thursday that its Flora Beauty division has received initial orders for its Mind Naturals and Awe CBD skincare brands.

The Miami and Toronto-based company said first orders would be exported to Mexico and Spain in December of 2021.

Evergreen CBD has issued an initial purchase order for select Mind Naturals products for the Mexican market, while Amma Spain has issued a purchase order for both Mind Naturals and Awe products for the Spanish market, Flora Growth confirmed.

"After months of preparation, our products meet all the needs of today's consumers, and we are ready for new international markets," Andrew Restrepo, general manager of Flora Beauty said. "Incorporating cutting edge formulations, rigorous safety standards, and sustainable packaging, we are confident that our products are positioned to be among the best in the beauty industry and pleased that recent industry recognition supports this."

Flora Growth's CEO Luis Merchan expressed delight at the company's expanding global reach.

"The next few years will be pivotal for the evolution and expansion of the international cannabis market, and with our rapidly expanding portfolio of brands, we intend to be at the forefront of this evolution," Merchan said.

In addition, Flora Beauty's Mind Naturals brand, which was named a top 12 finalist in Glosswire's Global Pitch Competition earlier this week, is oriented toward younger consumers who are starting a skincare regimen. AWE brand will cater to the prestige market and is intended for consumers who value customized and personal experiences.

FLGC Price Action

Flora Growth's shares traded 4.1451% lower at $1.85 per share at the time of writing on Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Andy Li on Unsplash