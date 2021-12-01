QQQ
Lofty Revenue Targets In The Cannabis Space — Cannabis Daily December 1, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
December 1, 2021 2:21 pm
Lofty Revenue Targets In The Cannabis Space — Cannabis Daily December 1, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

On today's Cannabis Daily podcast, host Elliot Lane talks about Bevcanna and other stocks you might want to put on your watchlist.

Public companies covered in today's episode:

  • Greenlane Hldgs(NASDAQ:GNLN)
  • Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCQX:DLTNF)
  • Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCQX:RWBYF)
  • Bevcanna Enterprises Inc (OTC:BVNNF)
  • Columbia Care Inc (OTC:CCHWF)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

