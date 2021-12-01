Lofty Revenue Targets In The Cannabis Space — Cannabis Daily December 1, 2021
On today's Cannabis Daily podcast, host Elliot Lane talks about Bevcanna and other stocks you might want to put on your watchlist.
Public companies covered in today's episode:
- Greenlane Hldgs(NASDAQ:GNLN)
- Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCQX:DLTNF)
- Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCQX:RWBYF)
- Bevcanna Enterprises Inc (OTC:BVNNF)
-
Hosted By: Elliot Lane
