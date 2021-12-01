Lofty Revenue Targets In The Cannabis Space — Cannabis Daily December 1, 2021

The Week In Cannabis: Stock Volatility, NJ, $1.9B IPO, Policy Moves, Financings, And More

This week, cannabis stocks experienced quite a bit of volatility amid a slew of big news items. On Monday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a trio of adult-use cannabis reform bills, making recreational marijuana legal and regulated for adults 21 years and older, while also decriminalizing the possession among all inhabitants of the state. read more