Terpene Producer Eybna Partners With CBC Group's Gat Foods To Create Functional Beverages

byJelena Martinovic
November 22, 2021 2:31 pm
Eybna, a technology company that focuses on cannabis botanical medicine, announced on Monday that it has been selected as a research and development partner by Gat Foods (IBBL- International Beer Breweries Ltd) owned by the CBC Group, one of the largest beverage manufacturers and distributors in Israel.

The California and Tel Aviv-based company announced that it would cooperate with Gat Foods to create functional beverages that utilize first-of-its-kind functional terpene formulations to achieve specific physiological effects.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in the international functional beverage industry and follows the October 2021 launch of Eybna's new Receptor Specific Line. The arrangement starts with a commercial pilot which will take place in Israel and expand to the European Union and other countries.

Nadav Eyal, CEO and co-founder of Eybna said he is excited to team up with "one of the largest beverage companies in the world and introduce our latest technology and unique terpene formulations to a broader audience than ever before, addressing consumers' most in-demand wellness solutions."

Shachar Shaine, CEO of Gat Foods, shared Eyal's enthusiasm.

"Consumers are looking to find functional beverages that can have a positive impact on their lifestyles and, more importantly, that are made with all-natural compounds, are safe, and play a key role in the organic trend," Shaine added.

