Eybna Empowers Next Generation of Wellness Products Designed To Work With Endocannabinoid System

Eybna, an international technology company specializing in cannabis and botanical medicine, recently announced the launch of its Functional Line, which includes data-driven formulations for wellness needs, such as concentration, sleep enhancement and mood management.

The core technology behind these formulations and the active botanical compounds in them activate receptors within the human body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS).

This has resulted in a first-of-its-kind terpene-based consumer functional product line. This first release includes 10 Receptor-SpecificTM terpene and cannabinoid proprietary formulations, including:

The CB1™ Receptor-Specific Formulation, designed to activate the CB1 central receptor in the Endocannabinoid system, associated with pain relief and sleep aid; and the CB2™ Receptor-Specific Formulation, designed to activate the CB2 receptor in the endocannabinoid system, and treat anxiety and inflammation.

“Eybna is proud to meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people worldwide to improve their quality of life by introducing a functional, pharmacological-active category of botanical products,” Eybna CEO and co-founder Nadav Eyal told Benzinga.

“By extracting the therapeutic benefits from natural compounds, like terpenes and cannabinoids, Eybna brings pharmacologically active solutions in an easily applicable formulation form for indications such as sleep, pain, and anxiety,” Eyal added.

Data-Driven Formulations To Engineer Custom Wellness Products

Throughout years of data gathering from different sources, including ethnobotanical big-data research, this technology company and terpene manufacturer based in both California and Tel Aviv has developed the world’s largest phytochemical database to map out the chemical and biological activities of thousands of compounds and track their interaction with the human body’s receptors.

The end results are unrivaled, data-driven formulations allowing cannabis brands to engineer custom wellness products and achieve desired effects in various product mediums–from inhalables, consumables to topicals and more.

In addition to growing its product offerings in the U.S., earlier this year Eybna introduced NT-VRL®, a novel, patented, data-driven terpene formulation for which studies demonstrated its potential to serve as an anti-inflammatory and antiviral preventative and treatment for cases of coronavirus, as published in the peer-reviewed journal Life.

In August 2021, the firm announced a new partnership with cannabis brands Spherex and Orchid Essentials, the award-winning cannabis brand from Orchid Ventures, Inc. (CSE:ORCD) (OTC:ORVRF) to develop and craft custom data-driven terpene formulations for their products crafted for cannabis connoisseurs.