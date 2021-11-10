Lobbyist Crowdfunding Group, CrowdLobby, Launches Campaign For Good Samaritan Bill Education In New York Alongside Cannabis Industry Professionals

CrowdLobby, a non-partisan crowdfunding organization, is proud to relaunch its platform under its new URL: www.crowdlobby.com, with two campaigns introduced to crowd fund public lobbyist efforts.

With existing, vocal support from major drug policy advocates and organizations, one of these campaigns aims to pass New York State bill A6179, which would require Good Samaritan Law education in New York public schools.

CrowdLobby’s founders, attorneys Heidi Drauschak and Samantha Biggio, were inspired by the idea that a group of everyday people dedicated to a cause could come together using small contributions to hire a lobbyist – a resource typically only accessible to wealthy individuals and companies.

Three cannabis industry professionals serve as advisors to CrowdLobby. They include Benzinga contributor and freelance writer Andrew Ward, NisonCo PR firm Founder Evan Nison and NisonCo Account Manager Lucas Wentworth.

The campaign, “Notice of Good Samaritan Law in Public Education Settings,” intends to raise enough funds to hire lobbyist Jessica Schafroth to push State Assemblymembers and Senators to co-sponsor legislation introduced in the New York State Assembly in March 2021, designated A6179.

Bill A6179 would require instruction in public senior high schools throughout the state regarding the Good Samaritan Law and the protections it offers. The Good Samaritan Law in New York was passed with bipartisan support in 2011; It provides legal immunity for those who call 911 when witnessing or experiencing a drug or alcohol overdose. Advocates believe that A6179 is the most straightforward way to make sure anybody coming out of a public school in New York is aware of their rights associated with this law; it will save lives.

CrowdLobby stresses they are a nonpartisan, nondiscriminatory platform. Any interested person can submit an issue using the platform. After the campaign is submitted, CrowdLobby’s team vets the proposal using two specific criteria:

1. It must not have any discriminatory impact. CrowdLobby will not go live with campaigns that maliciously target an individual or a group.

2. It must be a specific, attainable legislative fix that can be implemented by a legislature. Government is inherently fickle, so CrowdLobby will only seek specific legislative goals. No achieving world peace campaigns–it needs to be specific.

For more information about CrowdLobby, visit: https://crowdlobby.com/how-it-works/

To contribute directly to the campaign, visit: https://crowdlobby.com/campaigns/notice-of-good-samaritan-law-in-public-education-settings/.