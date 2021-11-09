Mike Tyson's Cannabis Co. Forms Hefty Board, Taps Fyllo's CEO Chad Bronstein As Chairman

Tyson 2.0 cannabis company launched with the legendary boxer Mike Tyson, announced Tuesday the composition of its new board of directors, which includes cannabis industry executives Chad Bronstein, Sammy Dorf, Adam Wilks and financial leaders such as Andrew DeFrancesco.

Chad Bronstein, current CEO and founder of Fyllo, will serve as board chairman.

“Thrilled to partner with the Champ to bring premium cannabis products that Tyson believes in, to consumers nationwide. With Columbia Care as our national cultivation, manufacturing and distribution partner, Mike’s mission and vision for Tyson 2.0 will be realized," Bronstein told Benzinga. "Through Columbia Care’s dispensary network, consumers will soon be able to experience products at a variety of price points tested and approved by Mike.”

In 2021 alone, Bronstein managed to raise nearly $100M for Fyllo, Wesana and Tyson 2.0 combined. He's led several acquisitions including DataOwl for Fyllo and Psytech for Wesana.

Tyson 2.0's Board Members

Adam Wilks , CEO of Tyson 2.0 will serve as vice-chair of the board . Wilks formerly served as chief executive officer of One Plant , a multi-state cannabis retail chain. Prior to One Plant, Wilks served as COO of the venture capital firm SOL Global (OTCPK: SOLCF). "Tyson 2.0 is positioned to be a national leader in premium cannabis products, bringing high-quality, efficacious cannabis form factors to consumers in legal markets," Wilks said.

, . Wilks formerly served as chief executive officer of , a multi-state cannabis retail chain. Prior to One Plant, Wilks served as COO of the venture capital firm (OTCPK: SOLCF). Nicole Cosby, Chief Data and Compliance Officer of Fyllo Group and former senior vice president of standards at Publicis group.

and former senior vice president of standards at Publicis group. Adam Arviv, co-founder and member of the board of directors Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG).

co-founder and member of the board of directors (NASDAQ:BRAG). John Shahidi, entrepreneur, executive producer and president of Full Send by Nelk Boys and Happy Dad Hard Seltzer , is also co-founder of Shots Studios , a YouTube network for A-list talent and internet brands including Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul and Lele Pons .

entrepreneur, executive producer and president of and , is also co-founder of , a YouTube network for A-list talent and internet brands including and . Sammy Dorf, Esq. a cannabis industry veteran and co-founder, president & chief growth officer of Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF).

a cannabis industry veteran and co-founder, president & chief growth officer of (OTCQX:VRNOF). Andrew DeFrancesco, chairman and CEO of SOL Global Investments, a diversified investment and private equity holding company engaged in small and mid-cap sectors. Sol-Global is the lead investor in Tyson 2.0's Seed Financing.

"Tyson 2.0 aims to break the mold for how celebrity and cannabis intersect, and in order to achieve this goal, it is critical to have the guidance of business leaders who have built successful brands both inside and outside of the sector," Bronstein concluded.

Photo: Courtesy of Tyson 2.0