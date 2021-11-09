Lil' Kim Talks About First Time Smoking Weed, New Cannabis Product 'Aphrodisiac' & Nipsey Hussle

Cannabis Talk 101 announced the release of its newest episode Monday from its critically-acclaimed podcast series featuring an exclusive interview with iconic New York rap artist, actress, model and reality television star Lil' Kim.

The new episode features hosts Chris' Blue' Wright, Joe Grande and Marc Wasserman of The Pot Brothers at Law interviewing Lil' Kim alongside Los Angeles cannabis mogul Carlos Dew, founder of Superbad Inc., president of Vertical Companies and driving force behind Lil' Kim's new cannabis product, Aphrodisiac.

The Grammy award-winning rap artist talked about the recently announced launch of her cannabis brand, which is being produced in partnership with superbad inc., an innovative cannabis brand based in California.

Lil' Kim shared her experience of smoking weed for the first time and told the podcast's hosts why she prefers using a bong.

True to her style, Lil' Kim didn't hold back when Joe Grande asked, "if you could smoke cannabis with anyone, dead or alive, who would it be and why?"

"Ooh… Definitely Nipsey… Cuz he was the realest. He was just so cool and like, I could just imagine a conversation with him, know what I'm sayin'," Lil Kim said.

The full episode of Cannabis Talk 101 is available on IheartRadio and on the series' YouTube channel.

Photo: Courtesy of Cannabis Talk 101