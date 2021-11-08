QQQ
+ 0.00
398.60
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 2586.00
65859.59
+ 4.09%
DIA
+ 0.28
363.02
+ 0.08%
SPY
+ 0.13
468.40
+ 0.03%
TLT
-0.43
149.73
-0.29%
GLD
+ 0.61
169.23
+ 0.36%

Agrify's New 10-Year TTK Deal With Mass-Based Kief USA To Yield Over $68.7M In Revenue

byJelena Martinovic
November 8, 2021 12:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Agrify's New 10-Year TTK Deal With Mass-Based Kief USA To Yield Over $68.7M In Revenue

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY), vertically integrated provider of premium cultivation and extraction solutions, announced Monday that it has inked a definitive agreement with its third Massachusetts-based Agrify Total Turn-Key Solution customer, Kief USA, LLC.

Under the terms of the deal, the Billerica Massachusetts-based company enters into a 10-year deal with Kief USA that includes the installation of 485 vertical farming units at Kief USA's 84,000-square-foot facility as well as architectural and engineering services, construction, recurring SaaS revenue, operations consulting and brand licensing.

Once it receives all necessary licenses, Kief USA will be a tier 11 cultivator and manufacturer based in Attleboro, Massachusetts. It will be a fully integrated operator in the cannabis space with additional retail operations.

The partnership is expected to generate over $68.7 million in revenue for Agrify over the first three years of the deal once cultivation starts.

Kief USA agreed to provide 20% of the total $24 million construction cost and 20% of all VFU hardware costs. Agrify, or Agrify's designated financing partner will provide senior financing of the remaining 80% of the construction cost at 16.5% APR within two years following the launch of the first commercial production at the facility.

"We are proud to be expanding the Agrify Total Turn-Key Solution program, and we look forward to working with Kief USA as our third Massachusetts-based TTK partner," Raymond Chang, CEO of Agrify said. "With retail cannabis sales surpassing $2 billion in Massachusetts this year1, I am confident our partnership will result in Kief USA being able to supply consumers with the quality cannabis and consistent experience they've come to demand."

More news from Agrify:

AGFY Price Action

Agrify's shares traded 5.83% higher at $21.23 per share at the time of writing Monday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Agrify Corporation

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Agrify CEO Raymond Chang's Advice To Cannabis Cutivators: Get Organized, Be Consistent & Pepsify

Agrify CEO Raymond Chang's Advice To Cannabis Cutivators: Get Organized, Be Consistent & Pepsify

Aware of how environmental factors affect cannabis cultivation, yield and quality, some smart cannabis entrepreneurs are looking to partner with companies that provide grow solutions. read more
Agrify Second Quarter Revenue Rises 203% To $11.8M, Reaffirms Its Full Year Guidance Of $48 to $50M

Agrify Second Quarter Revenue Rises 203% To $11.8M, Reaffirms Its Full Year Guidance Of $48 to $50M

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) announced financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, revealing 203% revenue improvement from the same period in 2020, reaching $11.8 million. read more
Agrify Corporation Teams Up With True House Cannabis To Build-Out New Cultivation Facility

Agrify Corporation Teams Up With True House Cannabis To Build-Out New Cultivation Facility

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) and True House Cannabis LLC are poised to build a 22,000 square foot cultivation facility. read more
Agrify And Curaleaf Study Impact Of Cannabis Cultivation On Plant Health And Harvest Yields, Curaleaf International Expands

Agrify And Curaleaf Study Impact Of Cannabis Cultivation On Plant Health And Harvest Yields, Curaleaf International Expands

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) has teamed up with Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF) to determine the impact of the cultivation environment on the overall health of cannabis plants and harvest yields. read more