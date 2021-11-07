Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Verano, New Standard, PharmaCann

New Standard Opens Ann Arbor Dispensary

New Standard, a customer-experience-focused cannabis startup with eight provisioning centers across Michigan, hosted a ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration for its store in Ann Arbor on Nov.5.

Conveniently located on Main Street at Depot, New Standard’s Ann Arbor provisioning center opens for medical and adult-use cannabis sales offering a wide variety of cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, cartridges, concentrates and accessories.

“Our team, along with the Stabb family, co-founders of New Standard Ann Arbor, bring years of cannabis and community experience together to create a thoughtful, curated, and comfortable approach for the cannabis connoisseur, first-time user, and everyone in between,” Howard Luckoff, New Standard’s CEO and co-founder said. “New Standard is just that, setting a new standard for the cannabis experience. We can’t wait to share what our team has spent the last year perfecting across the state with the Ann Arbor community.”

PharmaCann Opens Its Fifth Store In Pennsylvania

PharmaCann Inc., a privately held vertically integrated cannabis company, announced the opening of its newest Verilife location in Pennsylvania.

Located at 601 W Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting is the company’s fifth dispensary in the Keystone State.

The Philadelphia-based company held the store’s grand opening ceremony on Saturday, Nov.6.

To serve additional communities across Pennsylvania, PharmaCann has plans, pending final regulatory approval, to open new Verilife dispensary locations in Lancaster, Quakertown, and Pottstown.

In addition, the company already runs operations at shops in Verilife shops in Chester, Manayunk, Williamsport, and Shamokin.

Verano Holdings Repoens Zen Leaf Store In St. Charles At New Location

Cannabis company Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE:VRNO) (OTCQX:VRNOF) announced on Friday it was reopening Zen Leaf St. Charles in its new location at 3691 E Main Street in St. Charles, Illinois.

Zen Leaf St. Charles, operational since 2015, is one of Illinois’ original 55 dispensaries and among the state’s highest-volume storefronts relative to patient count.

“Zen Leaf St. Charles is an important piece of Verano’s history and heritage,” George Archos, Verano’s founder and CEO, commented. “It is among Illinois’ longest standing and highest volume dispensaries, which is a testament to the talent and dedication of our team there."

In addition, Verano recently completed a renovation and expansion of its Zen Leaf Evanston storefront at 1804 Maple Avenue, which approximately doubled the dispensary’s footprint.

With Illinois recreational marijuana sales surpassing $1.1 billion last month, it seems that the state’s cannabis market continues to experience steady growth in its second year.

Photo: Courtesy of Artem Beliaikin from Pexels