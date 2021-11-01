Gage Growth To Support Detroit Justice Center Via Limited Edition 'Everybody Vs. Injustice' Merchandise

Cannabis brand Gage Growth Corp. (CSE:GAGE) (OTCPK: GAEGF) announced its upcoming campaign against injustice with world-renowned Detroit Vs Everybody, LLC. on Monday.

Based in Detroit, the company said it will release a limited-edition capsule collection of DVE's "EVERYBODY VS INJUSTICE" (DVE) branded merchandise, including T-shirts, long sleeves, sweaters, hats and small accessories.

Designed by DVE, the collection aims to support those whose lives have been negatively affected by cannabis prohibition over the years.

The merchandise will be available at all Gage and Cookies cannabis retail shops starting Friday, Nov.12.

Tommey Walker, founder of Detroit Vs. Everybody said that the campaign seeks to "inspire Everybody to persist rather than quit, to contribute rather than complain, to unify rather than divide and to innovate rather than duplicate."

Walker added, "Our combined platforms will raise awareness and funds while inspiring EVERYBODY to stand against the unjust legacy of cannabis policies."

Net profits from merchandise retail sales will be donated to the Detroit Justice Center, a non-profit law firm working alongside communities to create economic opportunities and to promote social equity and justice.

"Our community of patients and consumers in Michigan is the driving force behind Gage's continued success, and we recognize our unique responsibility to make a positive social and economic impact as industry leaders," said Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage. "It has been a privilege to work with Tommey Walker and the rest of the DVE team to create an exclusive line that gives back to the extraordinary city of Detroit."

